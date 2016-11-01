7 South African living rooms with ideas for you

We've come to the end of our Ideabook, but we need to bear in mind a different type of living room decor too. The spacious option with a lot of seating. This L-shaped sofa allows for a great deal of friends and family to enjoy the comfort of a modern home and all participate in the conversation too. The soft rug is an excellent homely choice for the space, while the abundance of natural light adds to the cosy atmosphere. It's a neutral colour with some accents, but the overall decor is attractive and comfortable. These 10 stunning colours for South African living rooms will leave you inspired too!