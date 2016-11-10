12 ways to decorate your walls with stone, so they look spectacular!

Raw materials have always displayed a particular pizzazz, whether used for an indoor surface or exterior space. And along with winners like brick and wood, stone walls have become an international trend with just about every other interior designer or architect using them in their designs these days.

But how can you get in on it? Would you even know which stone surfaces to add to your kitchen, or bathroom, or hallway? Come to think of it, can stone even be used for a tiny space like the hallway?

The good news is that stone walls can work in every room. And the great news is that we have some visual proof of stone walls’ magic to inspire your creativity.

Who knows? After looking at these 12 ideas, you may just feel inspired to add a stone wall or three to your own home!