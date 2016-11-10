Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to decorate your walls with stone, so they look spectacular!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Raw materials have always displayed a particular pizzazz, whether used for an indoor surface or exterior space. And along with winners like brick and wood, stone walls have become an international trend with just about every other interior designer or architect using them in their designs these days. 

But how can you get in on it? Would you even know which stone surfaces to add to your kitchen, or bathroom, or hallway? Come to think of it, can stone even be used for a tiny space like the hallway? 

The good news is that stone walls can work in every room. And the great news is that we have some visual proof of stone walls’ magic to inspire your creativity. 

Who knows? After looking at these 12 ideas, you may just feel inspired to add a stone wall or three to your own home!

1. Stone alcove in the bathroom will ensure a sense of relaxation.

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Modern bathroom
2. Pale stone can be a beautiful choice for your hallway’s first impression.

Entrance Hall Inside Out Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase entrance hall,sandstone cladding,porcelain tiles,voile,feature pots,focal wall.
Entrance Hall

3. Kitchen tiles are nothing new, but how about some granite ones?

Casa AG, GRUPO ESGO GRUPO ESGO Media room
GRUPO ESGO
4. We just love this multi-tonal and textured look of the wall behind the couch.

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Living room
kababie arquitectos
5. Stacked flagstones on an entire wall – now that’s a focal point!

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
6. See how lighting makes these dark, large stone blocks come to life.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
7. Large pebbles can make any transitional space as interesting as an individual room.

PUERTAS DE DUELAS, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Rustic style windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
8. Exposed stone walls and rustic ceilings go strikingly together.

Appartamento in montagna, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Rustic style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Architetto Luigia Pace
9. We recommend a professional to help you achieve this stone look – but oh, such detail!

MOLDURAS EN MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.
10. How about grey slate walls against warm, rich wood? Such perfect contrast.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify
11. Stone walls can add a raw and rugged look to any indoor space.

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Let The Light In

12. Last but certainly not least – stone mosaic walls for raw texture in an organised fashion.

Majestic Contemporary | BUNGALOW , Design Spirits Design Spirits Patios
Design Spirits
Where in your house would you love to add a striking stone wall?

