11 photos of a rustic house to inspire you to build yours

The rustic style on its own is definitely a force to be reckoned with; however, it is when rustic style meets contemporary design that the visual results are beyond breathtaking. And that is exactly what happened when we discovered this amazing abode located in San Isidro, Peru.
The house’s modern cuts and angles keep the contemporary quality levels high, but it is the rustic touches that truly deliver the striking charm. In addition, the house celebrates soothing and earthy hues, elegant accents, modern elements, and spacious layouts that invite ample amounts of sunlight to come in and become part and parcel of the interior décor.
Sound good to you? Then see for yourself…
In this side view, we can see the clerestory windows that were added to the wall space above the patio shade, as well as the series of wooden doors that line the right-side façade.
The area in which the house is located also deserves a special mention: an expansive acreage in lush green that contrasts just so deliciously with the structure’s neutral tones.
Speaking of the house, see how those glass windows wrap the structure’s corners while the roof juts out at an interesting angle.
In keeping with the rustic design, the doors and brick-lined walls add some interesting detail and pattern to the exterior façade.
Thanks to high ceilings and expansive floor space, the patio becomes a most inviting outdoor area where we just want to grab a glass of cold lemonade and have a relaxing seat to take in that natural landscape.
The slim wooden slats of the patio’s ceiling ensure that the rustic touches remain striking. Notice how beautifully this wood combines with the other timber used outside, such as the doors and furniture.
Thanks to large glass windows and white colours, the interiors of the house feel most airy and bright. We just love that simple yet stunning dining table of pale timber, where the entire family can share mealtime while enjoying the fresh country landscape outside.
To keep the circulation of fresh air going, the home was designed with an array of windows that open near the ceiling.
The kitchen takes a much more contemporary-meets-industrial approach to interior design; notice those sleek stone-finished countertops and hanging contraption for the glasses.
Sleek, slim, and very spacious thanks to the décor department keeping it light and clean.
Here on homify we are just crazy about exposed brick walls, which is why we are so pleased to discover the brick backsplash located in the bathroom. This feature balances out so beautifully with the contemporary fittings and chrome surfaces, adding some charming texture and pattern to the background.
We can continue to appreciate those brick- and wooden surfaces well into the night, thanks to the subtle lighting both in- and outside the house.
The simple and linear charm of the home is also accentuated charmingly thanks to the lighting.
The house may flaunt a strong dose of modern touches, but its main charm lies in the simple rustic elements. The uniform rows of doors and windows, for example, ensure plenty of eye-catching surfaces and interesting detail to take not of, as well as the multiple brick finishes in- and around the house.
