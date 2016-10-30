11 photos of a rustic house to inspire you to build yours

The rustic style on its own is definitely a force to be reckoned with; however, it is when rustic style meets contemporary design that the visual results are beyond breathtaking. And that is exactly what happened when we discovered this amazing abode located in San Isidro, Peru.

The house’s modern cuts and angles keep the contemporary quality levels high, but it is the rustic touches that truly deliver the striking charm. In addition, the house celebrates soothing and earthy hues, elegant accents, modern elements, and spacious layouts that invite ample amounts of sunlight to come in and become part and parcel of the interior décor.

Sound good to you? Then see for yourself…