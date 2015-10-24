Bathe your home in natural light!

It's not always the easiest thing to create bright and open spaces in your home. This is especially true in many modern apartments where the maximum number of units takes priority above space, style and lighting. A house might also be much gloomier than what it seemed like before it was bought.

So there are many lighting options, this is true. But it can also be difficult to find a lighting ensemble that does not feel too synthetic and harsh. This can become a conundrum when it comes to large spaces and rooms, as ever increasing light sources may be necessary in just the right places, and surely most people feel that tubular fluorescent lights are no longer an option when it comes to ambiance or style!

Now we come to the best option—the optimal amount of natural light. Natural lighting fills rooms with more than augmented visibility. It bathes the surroundings in a warm glow that feels fresh and calming. This is not always a given due to the design of houses and their fixtures. Why don't we look at some not-too-difficult ways to make a home more conducive to natural light and to make the best out of it once it is inside.