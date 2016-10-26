A tiny apartment that's a dream to live in

A good family home should offer something for everyone, especially when we're talking about small spaces that need smart solutions to be exploited in the design of a home befitting you and your family. We all need a house that does not make us feel like there is a shortness of space. The high prices of apartments are skyrocketing, leaving us with less options for smaller spaces. We are bound to end up living in tiny homes, but this need not mean we can have the home of our dreams.

Today we will take you on a tour inside an apartment of a mere 57 m², but with a stunning design which assure everyone that space is not everything! Even with such a small space, some finishing touches and making sure not to overstock furniture ensured the outcome of this amazing masterpiece of a home that leaves nothing wanting for a larger area. Let's take a look!