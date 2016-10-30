Exploring a very South African home in Durban

Today we are going to visit Durban, South Africa to get a little local taste of French flavour.
Designed by interior design professionals Finely Found It Interiors, this beautiful home will blow you away with its European flair, its impressive beauty and its homely comforts.
Today's project also shows us just how flawlessly this design works in a South African neighbourhood. It also shows us how beautifully a family home can double up as a stylish piece of architecture.
Let's take a look through this wonderful home and find out just how we can achieve the same look and feel in our own homes!
In this image, we come across this gorgeous double-storey home that is simply marvelous. It's grand and impressive without being too ostentatious or flashy.
The designers have paired the large size of the home with very subtle and neutral tones including a beige wall and a red-tiled roof. This makes for a very warm and cosy design, right from the get go.
In this image, we can also see how the garden contributes to the beautiful facade as well as the overall look and feel of the exterior space. A garden is a very important element in the overall home design. You want it to be neatly manicured and pruned as well.
If we head around to the back garden, we can see that it is filled with beautiful trees, lush plants and pretty flowers.
The large garden is the perfect place for the whole family where afternoon lunches can be hosted, games can be played and fun can be had.
In this image, we can also see how the beautiful garden emphasises the warm tones of the house and the perimetre wall.
The entrance hall is incredibly appealing with light tones and beautiful features including a large mirror and picture frames on the wall, light tiles and sunshine that flows through the space.
Your entrance is one of the most important areas in the house, setting the tone for the first impression that people will get of your home. You want it to be welcoming and well-organised. This is exactly what these designers have achieved, where there is even an umbrella stand behind the front door!
The entrance hall leads into a spacious hallway, with a large marble table and a cushy chair. The table is decorated with a large pot plant and sculptures, while the chair features beautiful cushions that are plump and cosy.
If you walked through this front door, you'd never want to leave!
The dining room is one of the most elegant and sophisticated rooms that we've seen in a long time!
It features a wooden dining room table and chairs, with a white table cloth that brings a classic touch to the room. The candles on the table ensure that this room has a wonderful soft glow in the evening, providing the perfect ambiance for dinner parties.
A lavish and detailed chandelier hangs from the ceiling, bringing charm to this beautiful space. Its copper tones work in harmony with the grey tones that we see throughout he rest of this home, providing a beautiful yet subtle contrast.
The bathroom in this home is packed with charm and personality.
The designers have gone for a neutral colour palette, including soft beige tiles and modern white bathroom features. There is also more than enough space for relaxing in the tub or enjoying a long shower.
The designers have added some colour and vibrancy to the space, however, in the form of a bright red rug, a red wall, a red towel and a red dustbin. This brings a little touch of comfort to the beautiful bathroom.
We can also see that this space is very well-lit, ensuring that you can see exactly what you are doing when you apply your make-up or brush your teeth—a must for any bathroom!
The bedroom is large and expansive with soft, soothing tones. This is truly a place where you come to relax and recover from a hard day at work!
The designers have added a touch of red in this bedroom too, in the form of two plump cushions. A fresh vases of roses on the bedside table adds a natural form of decor to the room too!
In this image, we can also see how the bedroom spills out onto a large balcony where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. This also visually and physically expands the bedroom.
Don't you love the beautiful lantern that drops down from the ceiling?
We end off our tour back outside, where there is an outdoor dining area that is as charming and as French as the rest of the house.
The designers have added a wrought-iron shelf to this outdoor area, which is used for all sorts of pots and plants. This is truly an outdoor haven!
This outdoor dining area is also perfect for relaxing in the sunshine and enjoying the fresh air.
