Exploring a very South African home in Durban

Today we are going to visit Durban, South Africa to get a little local taste of French flavour.

Designed by interior design professionals Finely Found It Interiors, this beautiful home will blow you away with its European flair, its impressive beauty and its homely comforts.

Today's project also shows us just how flawlessly this design works in a South African neighbourhood. It also shows us how beautifully a family home can double up as a stylish piece of architecture.

Let's take a look through this wonderful home and find out just how we can achieve the same look and feel in our own homes!