Get the industrial look at home

Industrial décor is more about substance than style. There's less pretence. From the fittings, vintage or salvaged furniture, through to the windows and bare walls, everything is more humble and the emphasis is on form and functionality, as well as looking good.

This style works because, even though it consists largely of bare metals, glass, wood and brick, is it pleasing to the eye. One advantage of this style is you don't necessarily need to go pay a lot of money to get what you want. You can sometimes find what you need by searching through second hand shops and using your imagination!

For more industrial interior ideas, check out: 6 Industrial Chic Interiors.