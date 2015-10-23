Get the industrial look at home

The industrial style is becoming increasingly popular within home design, especially in new builds and period renovations. The approach is very different to the soft lines and more cluttered décor we see in other styles.
Industrial style combines open spaces with sharp lines, stripped back architecture, bare metals, pipes and ducts, plain floors and the re-purposing of materials. The architecture and accessories are pared back to the basics, creating a minimal look that can be homely with some imagination and well considered design.
Industrial décor is more about substance than style. There's less pretence. From the fittings, vintage or salvaged furniture, through to the windows and bare walls, everything is more humble and the emphasis is on form and functionality, as well as looking good.
This style works because, even though it consists largely of bare metals, glass, wood and brick, is it pleasing to the eye. One advantage of this style is you don't necessarily need to go pay a lot of money to get what you want. You can sometimes find what you need by searching through second hand shops and using your imagination!
For more industrial interior ideas, check out: 6 Industrial Chic Interiors.
The most popular material to use in industrial style décor is metal. Any metal object immediately evokes an industrial feel and when combined with glass, you have the perfect style.
You may not have 4 metre high ceilings but if you have a bare brick wall you can use industrial pipes to create bookshelves or interesting storage. Furniture and accessories that show wear and tear also look great in such surrounds and exemplify the unfinished look.
Colours used in an industrial style tend to be plain , such as black, grey, white and brown as they are unfussy and timeless. These shades complement common industrial materials, such as red brick walls, steel piping and polished concrete floors.
However, a great tip to add some vibrancy to an industrial space is to include some brightly coloured accessories or perhaps one feature wall. A rich blue wall, such as the one pictured, really help to tie the room together, especially when combined with eclectic scatter cushions or a colourful vase filled with fresh flowers.
Furniture in an industrial space can be lots of fun. There are no 'rules' so you can be playful and experimental. The more mismatched your furniture choices, the better it often looks. Scour second hand shops for vintage couches and chairs and pair them with a wood-and-pipe coffee table. Or create the perfect dining setting with a metal table and old, worn wooden benches.
Wooden pallet tables, distressed dressers, ladder shelves, repurposed coffee tables and interesting pieces, such as old school lockers, are perfect companions to any industrial themed space.
Decorating an industrial space doesn't follow the usual 'rules' of decoration. Like with furniture, you should feel free to let your imagination run wild! Upcycling and re-purposing are two words that have slipped into common design vocabulary in recent years and with good reason. Battered wooden crates, old paintings and items such as vintage sewing machines all look fabulous against a backdrop of exposed brick.
True industrial style can sometimes look a little cold and unwelcoming but you can soften things by breaking up the sharp edges with furnishings and accessories. By placing a pastel hue rug on the floor, for example, you will interrupt the monotone flooring and give the room some added sense of warmth.
White can help balance metallic furniture or black décor and you should pay attention to the lighting. Well chosen lamps and downlights can really help an industrial space feel more personal and lived in.