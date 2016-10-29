The super 7 wooden houses

Here on homify, we can’t deny the exceptional power of wooden surfaces, especially when it makes up an entire façade of a building. There is something about seeing an entire house decked out in wood or timber that forces one to do a double take, don’t you agree?

To celebrate this fantastic raw material and its ability to fit into just about any style or design imaginable (it is equally comfortable in a rustic cottage and high-class modern mansion), we thought it appropriate to take a look at a few examples of how diverse wood can be.

So, let’s see 7 very different houses that flaunt very different looks, and yet have one special element in common: the wooden materials adorning their surfaces.