4 South African homes that got a new look

Are you in need of some inspiration to create a stunning facade full of style? Something that is typically South African and modern with a different edge? In this Ideabook, we visit 4 sensational homes for a glimpse at the before and after of the design. Each home is unique with a fresh perspective for living, and since the renovation these homes are elegant, lively with some great detail. The team of landscapers meticulously planned and groomed the grounds to add a stylish effect to every corner of the property, and we cannot wait to see them all!
This image displays the early stages of decor and design inspiration that make this home look fascinating. The architecture is beginning to take shape, and we can clearly see that this will be an interesting house with lots of natural light.
The development process of this home has been completed, and its spacious, aesthetically appealing and definitely a top architecture choice for a South African home.
This home has a rather unique design for its external structure. But, from the roughly completed shape is clear that this house will have a striking effect on the street.
This modern house is attractive and interesting. The addition of stone to the front walls has a charming effect, making for a friendly sight on the street
We catch a glimpse of the beginning stages of grandeur that is this lovely home, and cannot wait to see the end result.
The home has a lovely, welcoming presence and gorgeous rustic detail. The large vases at a regal effect to the exterior, while the spacious driveway is a must for those special occasions.
The final touches are being placed onto this home facade to get it looking perfect, and we cannot wait to see the end result!
This image shows just how much detail went into making the facade of this home perfect, from the railing to the windows and even the greenery. Now isn't that fantastic!