4 South African homes that got a new look

Are you in need of some inspiration to create a stunning facade full of style? Something that is typically South African and modern with a different edge? In this Ideabook, we visit 4 sensational homes for a glimpse at the before and after of the design. Each home is unique with a fresh perspective for living, and since the renovation these homes are elegant, lively with some great detail. The team of landscapers meticulously planned and groomed the grounds to add a stylish effect to every corner of the property, and we cannot wait to see them all!