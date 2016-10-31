Your browser is out-of-date.

4 South African homes that got a new look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

Are you in need of some inspiration to create a stunning facade full of style? Something that is typically South African and modern with a different edge? In this Ideabook, we visit 4 sensational homes for a glimpse at the before and after of the design. Each home is unique with a fresh perspective for living, and since the renovation these homes are elegant, lively with some great detail. The team of landscapers meticulously planned and groomed the grounds to add a stylish effect to every corner of the property, and we cannot wait to see them all!

1. Before: Work in progress

This image displays the early stages of decor and design inspiration that make this home look fascinating. The architecture is beginning to take shape, and we can clearly see that this will be an interesting house with lots of natural light.

After: End result

The development process of this home has been completed, and its spacious, aesthetically appealing and definitely a top architecture choice for a South African home.

2. Before: Getting there

This home has a rather unique design for its external structure. But, from the roughly completed shape is clear that this house will have a striking effect on the street.

After: Refreshing sight

This modern house is attractive and interesting. The addition of stone to the front walls has a charming effect, making for a friendly sight on the street

3. Before: A glimpse

We catch a glimpse of the beginning stages of grandeur that is this lovely home, and cannot wait to see the end result.

After: Rustic elegance

The home has a lovely, welcoming presence and gorgeous rustic detail. The large vases at a regal effect to the exterior, while the spacious driveway is a must for those special occasions.

4. Before: Structured scaffolding

The final touches are being placed onto this home facade to get it looking perfect, and we cannot wait to see the end result!

After: Simply complete

This image shows just how much detail went into making the facade of this home perfect, from the railing to the windows and even the greenery. Now isn't that fantastic! If you enjoyed these 4 facades for South African homes, you may want to browse these: 20 small houses with brilliant facades to see before you change yours.

A small, smart and thrifty home with 10 tips for you to copy
Which of these facades are your favourite?

