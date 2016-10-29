Your browser is out-of-date.

​24 rustic-style kitchens you'll fall in love with

Johannes van Graan
W10 Kitchen by British Standard, British Standard by Plain English
We know the importance of combining functionality and style when it comes to the house, especially for the heart of the home – yes, the kitchen, which needs to be filled with aesthetic beauty as it sees its fair share of socialising on a daily basis. 

The modern style is no stranger to artistic quality and practicality, but what about the rustic design? Isn’t that a bit challenging? Not at all, if you are clever with your choice of materials and colours!

Rustic surfaces like wood and brick and the warm, natural colours to go hand in hand with this style need to be combined seamlessly with the functional aspect of the important kitchen space. And since we are all about stylish tips, let us help you once again by showing you no less than 24 rustic-style kitchens to inspire your inner interior designer.

Let’s go!

1. A classy touch – we just love those patterned tiles pairing up with the rustic wood.

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986
2. The vivid orange ensures a lot of pizzazz that goes splendidly with the neutral tones of the furniture.

Cozinhas incríveis, Casa de Valentina
3. Wood is such a loyal companion to the rustic style – check out that bamboo-clad ceiling!

Cobertura VL, Studio Novak
4. The combination of cream walls, wooden furniture, and trendy appliances ensure a rustic-meets-contemporary space.

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
5. The slatted wooden cabinets ensure some striking colour that contrasts so beautifully with the rustic roof.

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
6. The rustic wood and elegant whites in here are a match made in heaven.

Küchen / Massivholzküchen, Lignum Möbelmanufaktur GmbH
7. We just love how the patterned floor tiles offset with the brick wall – a most interesting touch indeed.

TAQ, Espais Duals
8. Notice how well the slatted wooden ceiling matches up with the wooden table and rough brick wall outside.

Espaço Gourmet, Moran e Anders Arquitetura
9. This exposed brick wall beautifully balances with the tiled wall on the other side – such an exceptional rustic surface!

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English
W10 Kitchen by British Standard

10. Rustic wood makes a fabulous comeback with these cabinetry and table surfaces.

Wohnhaus 26, Kohlbecker Gesamtplan GmbH
11. Soften the rustic look a bit with some pretty décor, flowers, and floral patterns on the floor tiles.

Projekt wnętrz domu kraków, MOCOLOCCO
12. The rich wooden furniture, warm floor tiles, and recessed lights of this space present a trendily rustic design. Well done!

PROJETO RESIDENCIA ALTO DA BOA VISTA SP, MONICA SPADA DURANTE ARQUITETURA
13. The monochrome look can be flaunted in any style – yes, even rustic.

homify
14. How about a raw and natural look with these exposed ceiling beams?

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
15. Or some brick veneer for a classy rustic touch?

Arquitetura de Interiores, Architelier Arquitetura e Urbanismo
16. Make that rustic space more charming with splashes of vibrant colour.

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
17. Brown wood, wicker, and sleek glass? What an ideal combination.

casa CR, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
18. Notice the magical lighting effect achieved by that rustic ceiling.

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
19. Thanks to glass doors, the interior wooden surfaces link up with the fresh greenery outside.

Casa da Floresta, Ferraro Habitat
20. These hanging kitchenware complement the exceptional ambience generated by the grey brick veneer and rustic cupboards.

Cotswold Chapel Kitchen homify
Cotswold Chapel Kitchen

21. These pretty pastels of the tiles ensure some design harmony when mixed with the dark rustic kitchenware.

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
22. For some slight rustic touches, we recommend a few copper vessels.

Casa da Fazenda, COSTAVERAS ARQUITETOS
23. Contrast at its best: raw log pillars combined with delicate curtains and classic glassware.

Casa de campo - Cunha - São Paulo - Brasil, Carmen Saraiva Arquitetura
24. Short on space? This pretty wooden cabinet is a tiny kitchenette that packs a big punch of rustic style.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
Small space is no excuse for a cluttered lifestyle; see these 6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions.

From really ugly to really nice (get inspired!)
Love it or dislike it: what is your opinion on the rustic style?

