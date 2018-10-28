10 perfect braais for this weekends BBQ

Spring has finally sprung, and South Africa is once again basking in the sunny hotness that we are so renowned for. But another thing that our country is also known for is our love for outdoor entertaining, particularly lighting up a fire and sizzling up some mouth-watering cuisine with friends and family—yes, the ever-popular braai is a thing that a lot of South Africans hold dear to their hearts, so to celebrate that and the fact that summer is around the corner, we thought it would be most appropriate to tease you with 10 of the most stunning braais here on homify.

See what styles look hot to you and feel free to copy some design tips for your own outdoor entertainment area back home. Enjoy!