10 perfect houses for those who think, it's small but I want it!

Nobody said that you need lots of space to live fabulously, and that is what we aim to prove with today’s article. A small house can be just as beautiful and striking as a larger one, if you succeed in the departments of style and practicality.

So, to celebrate the trend of ‘living small’ that has taken the world by storm, we have gathered 10 of the most beautiful and stunning homes here on homify that all pack a big punch style-wise. With no more than 50 to 150 square meters to use, these homes have managed to produce some major visual style and functionality – and we want to share them with you!