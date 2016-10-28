10 perfect houses for those who think, it's small but I want it!

Nobody said that you need lots of space to live fabulously, and that is what we aim to prove with today’s article. A small house can be just as beautiful and striking as a larger one, if you succeed in the departments of style and practicality.
So, to celebrate the trend of ‘living small’ that has taken the world by storm, we have gathered 10 of the most beautiful and stunning homes here on homify that all pack a big punch style-wise. With no more than 50 to 150 square meters to use, these homes have managed to produce some major visual style and functionality – and we want to share them with you!
Here on homify we can never get enough of the beauty of wood, whether it’s a floor, a kitchen cabinet, or this panelled house with its caramel-toned timber. Don’t you just love how that warm wood contrasts with the fresh greens of the lawn?
Our first example shows a beautiful combination of white concrete and light timber panels, yet it’s this house’s quirky angles that make it such a charming cottage-style abode.
For our rustic lovers out there, we’ve catered for you too! This home turns on the charm with mud walls, curved roof shingles, and raw wooden pillars for a fabulous rustic look.
If you can’t go sideways, go up… This home flaunts a colonial-style look with superb white and red touches for a memorable impact. Don’t you just love the terracotta singles on the porch overhang? And the little balcony above presents a charming spot to enjoy a sundowner at the end of each day.
If you’re more of a contemporary-style follower, this one’s for you! This cube-like structure presents a fabulous mix of modern finishes (wooden shutters, solar panels, etc.), yet we feel the swimming pool is the real star of this show.
Notice how fabulously the foliage has been landscaped into cool beds for exceptional touches.
Doesn’t this house make you want to kick off your sandals and walk barefoot on the beach? All the jovial colours (blue walls, yellow shutters, pink potters) celebrate a fun and vibrant look which goes so well with the more toned-down way of beach-side living.
On the other hand, stone-toned neutrals can be just as striking, presenting a sleek and elegant look as evidenced by this modern wonder. Steel and chrome combine with glass and concrete for a very cutting-edge look that proves you don’t need lots of space for lots of style.
We love the open and inviting look of this modern abode. The house presents a very chic look that reminds us that you don’t need to cut down on sophistication just because you’re living in the suburbs.
Metal sheets and glass surfaces come together beautifully to create this industrial-styled look. Notice how the roof slants quirkily and makes an almost futuristic statement, allowing this house to stand out beautifully from its neighbours.
This eco-friendly hilltop home has been designed like a modern-day loft constructed of pre-fabricated materials. But although we adore the ‘going green’ statement, it is those stilts that captured our hearts, flaunting a strong fun factor while also ensuring a generous lookout point for the inhabitants.
