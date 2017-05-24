Woodworking: How to build your own bookshelf

When it comes to improving your home, there are a few small things you can do—such as building a fresh and inspiring bookshelf.

Few things add as much character to a home as the right bookshelf. It’s a personal statement about you as a person.If you consider yourself a reader, a bookworm who views a collection of books as something to treasure, then chances are that you won’t be satisfied by discarding your book collection down on just any old available shelf.

Today on homify we are treating the bookworms and examining six different bookshelves, each one as unique as the next. Although the main point of them all is to house an array of books, their styles reflect different personalities – just as the bookshelf you add to your home will say a lot about you.

Don’t see a bookcase as a container that keeps your reading material from piling up all over the house – see it as an extension of you! So, whether you want a bookcase for every room or simply one for your magazine stack, take a look at our novel (pun intended) selection below…