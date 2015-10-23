Totally Unique Cube Homes!

Today we travel throughout Europe to get a glimpse at excellent examples of stunning cube shaped homes. These practical and functional cubic masterpieces are a contemporary illustration of how a bold style and cleans lines can be incorporated into a home. The economical objectives of making these homes beautiful and easy on the budget provide an edgy use of ideas along with artistic design components.

These flat-roofed homes are each unique in their design, material composition, structure and portray a generous use of space both indoors and outside, taking full advantage of all the possibilities that are available to make a wonderful home.

Who wouldn't want to live in a modern yet sturdy and impressive home boasting views, originality and minimal use of design, while at the same time allowing for the character of the inhabitants to be depicted?