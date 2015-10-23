Totally Unique Cube Homes!

Today we travel throughout Europe to get a glimpse at excellent examples of stunning cube shaped homes. These practical and functional cubic masterpieces are a contemporary illustration of how a bold style and cleans lines can be incorporated into a home. The economical objectives of making these homes beautiful and easy on the budget provide an edgy use of ideas along with artistic design components.
These flat-roofed homes are each unique in their design, material composition, structure and portray a generous use of space both indoors and outside, taking full advantage of all the possibilities that are available to make a wonderful home.
Who wouldn't want to live in a modern yet sturdy and impressive home boasting views, originality and minimal use of design, while at the same time allowing for the character of the inhabitants to be depicted?
This superb wooden cubic home situated in Gironde, Merignac and beautifully designed by architect Cendrine Deville, is and exceptional structure that was constructed to commune with nature. And what better way to do that then to include nature into its actual creation.
The wooden frame is original while the horizontal wooden panels add to the façade. The use of blinds add a touch of privacy, as well as attractive geometric lines that express perfection in all aspects. The similar horizontal lines of the blinds and the façade look almost seamless in their detail. The natural use of colour and tones makes this home warm and inviting.
The large windows and open plan living space that leads to a comfortable patio area and yard shows that this home is wonderful for entertaining friends and family with ample seating space in a natural wood as well, carrying through the design elements to the furniture too.
Onwards we venture to Marseilles, in the South of France, where architect Christian Fares tackled this project of perfection in Carry-le-Rouet. This double cubed structure shows off unprecedented views of the sea with a generous open-plan design both indoors and out.
The gorgeous yet harsh sunlight hits the southern part of the building throughout the day. Carefully designed and planned terraces using minimal colour palettes and cool materials shield the living areas while extending towards the pool. The use of an all-white colour scheme makes this home bright and breezy while remaining modern and timeless. With white walls surrounding the complex, solitude is achieved.
The magnificent structure makes use of large glass windows and transparent balconies upstairs, allowing for natural light to creep in. Although the matte exterior of the home adds an element of privacy, the clarity of the outdoor areas provide ongoing fresh air, necessary in a home by the sea!
Heading over to Belgium now, the architects at CONIX RDBM have designed this ecologically safe home to create a fusion between the natural terrain and the necessities of the structure. Built into a hilly landscape with strong environmental factors, these natural elements have been incorporated into the design, blending in with the terrain.
The first floor living areas are open plan with a steady flow of natural light, while the structure has been produced by using a host of sustainable materials, ensuring that this home is not only environmentally friendly in design but is also carrying that idea through in structural components.
A home such as this is a home of the future with modern architectural components, coupled with a literal take on green consciousness, ensuring a sustainability of a home that will be beneficial for generations to come. And with a pool like that who wouldn't want to build a house with an eco-friendly component?
Moving to Spain, this cubic design by Spanish architectural firm, Cube, is a budget wise, fantastic living space. The one storey building has so much potential for a home owner that cannot bear the brunt of over-the-top spending but enjoys a modern home environment.
This home is only 50 square metres and can be modified to an even smaller 36 square metres or a more comfortable 75 square metre structure, with varying room space from one bedroom to up to three. The open plan structure consists of a living room, kitchen and bathroom all housed inside through a clever use of space planning.
The home can be modified to include more floor space so why not go for a garage, storage facility, extend a patio area or how about a pool? It's a small idea that packs quite a punch in contemporary home design at a fraction of the cost!
Another trip to France! This time we're at the height of luxury in Aix-en-Provence where the architects of Arrivetz & Belle have elegantly fashioned this fabulous cubic home with contemporary style and panache. Paving the way for yet another advancement in eco-friendly modern design inspiration.
The use of simple colours and eco-friendly materials that blend in with the hillside, this house makes use of large open spaces and natural light benefits it completely. The design of this home is such that there will be a steady flow of fresh air into the living space, adding to that eco-friendly appeal.
The panoramic views of the Provence countryside can be enjoyed clearly from this residential view point, while sunsets and sunrise will also add to that viewing pleasure! The garden side pool delightfully completes the entire set up, providing an option to relax and enjoy free time in the sunshine.
Crossing over the Rhine River we make our way to Germany, where this eclectic home is a perfect example of German efficiency! The simple use of colour set in a seemingly green space allows this home to be attractive, bright and practical.
The large and functional living space, coupled with great glass windows, provide natural light into the home during the day, while the use of an all-white exterior allows this cubic structure to remain bright and illuminated in any season of the year.
It's an unassuming beauty that is mirrored by the pond, allowing for the structure to be incorporated into the environment without being overbearing. The additional greenery surrounding this cube almost frames it in nature, making for a picturesque home setting. It is certainly a compilation of modern design with a country home element that is not old-fashioned but rather complementary of one another.
In France again we visit the Val d'Oise, where we are privy to this secret that shields a charming cubic structure, which we are about to share with you. Surrounded by divine Japanese inspired cherry blossom trees, this home is almost surreal with its wooden elements and orange undertones.
The cube is built completely from glass and the unique design is covered with wooden shutters that serve to add privacy and protection from the elements. The residents therefore have full control over much natural light can flow in from all angles or when they prefer shade. The front panels of the shutters can open directly out to the garden for residents to enjoy the fresh air.
This ingenious use of counterweights and pulleys will be appreciated by anyone with a flair for engineering or design. It's an intelligently modern home with fun atmosphere.
Still in France we head now to Lyon where this structure, innovatively designed by architect Carole Guyon, expresses a modern design with a slightly different take on the idea of blending in with the surroundings. Here we see a construction that stands out from its environment.
The 24 metre building is manufactured with a wooden frame and cladding and has a multitude of glass doors, allowing for natural light and fresh air to flow steadily indoors. Its originality is eye-catching and looks almost shed like in nature but the structure is dynamically different. The inclusion of roller doors in the same material as the structure allows for privacy or a cooler indoor feel if need be.
The expanded cube clashes with the buildings surrounding it and needs an open-mind for its design aesthetic to be appreciated.
In the town of Rodez, France this spectacular multi-storey cube makes the most of the steep sloping landscape and environment. It is an excellent use of space, structure and design with an ambitious edge to be appreciated by the inhabitants and passers-by.
The natural wood of the structure along with the hidden strength of concrete foundation make this house exude modernity, style and opulence. The windows on both levels allow natural light to pour in from the sun facing side of the home, while adding to the simple design. The house seems as though it blends in with the surrounding wall in colour.
The inclusion of an incredible cascading pool design that will appeal to anyone during those hot summer months is right on target here for excellence in taste and modern appeal. A roof top pool and terrace side pool means that a pool party is a must for entertaining groups.
Returning to Belgium now we look at this contemporary cube designed by Open Architects, an architectural studio situated in Ronquières in the province of Hainaut. This home is located in the city of Ittre, south of Brussels. The cubic structure is visible from the street and is nestled in a natural slope.
The darker palette and colours used here blends in with the street, almost camouflaging it into the surroundings, but the greenery framing it on either side makes this cube shaped home stand out from the trees, allowing it to be its own special wonder.
Cubic homes are in fact the residential design of the future and by including natural and holistic elements it is even more attractive than any other designer home.
