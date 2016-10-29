From really ugly to really nice (get inspired!)

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals Roha have taken a chaotic home that is packed to the rafters with junk and transformed it into an elegant and minimalist home that would be the perfect functional and cosy home for any family.
As we explore the before and after photographs of this project, we will see how miracles can be performed by experts in the field. They have the ability to take a seemingly hopeless space and transform it into a modern masterpiece.
We will also learn just how important it is to maintain our homes and keep them looked after. They very easily can become run down and chaotic if we don't invest a little bit of time in keeping them clean and tidy. We also need to give our homes a fresh lick of paint every so often and fix any cracks or leaks as they happen.
Let's explore this before and after project and see just how impressive these designers truly are!
In this image, we can see how the family home may have started off as spacious, bright and homely but now it is incredibly old-fashioned and chaotic.
There are clothes everywhere and furniture has been placed throughout the room, without being strategically positioned to make the most of the space.
The rooms also looks very dark and dull with outdated patterns and brown tones making for an unappealing space.
From the outside of the home, we can see just how dull and boring this home truly is. It features a very old-fashioned beige facade that hasn't been updated or cared for in quite some time.
Yet, in this image, we can see that the designers had quite a lot of potential to work with. The house is fairly large with more than enough space for the whole family.
It also features two storeys, which means that it has panoramic views of the surrounds on the second floor.
The bathroom is a clash of textures and tones with a black and white tiled floor, a purple toilet seat and a blue medicine cabinet.
There are also towels, toys and other items littering this space, which makes for a very cluttered and crowded bathroom.
Remember that your bathroom is meant to be a place of serenity and tranquility, where you can prepare for the day. This bathroom is anything but peaceful!
The kitchen is incredibly depressing. If you wanted to cook in this space, you wouldn't even know where to start!
The counter tops in this area are packed with kitchen appliances, products, utensils, crockery and cutlery, which means that there isn't a clear space for cooking or preparing food!
The colour palette is very dull and bland, while the window panes that we see above the entrance to the kitchen look like they come out of the 1950's.
The outside of this home has been transformed and looks completely different thanks to a fresh lick of paint and a modern touch!
The designers have kept the same neutral colour palette, but have added some charcoal black finishes, which gives the exterior look and feel a slightly more dominant and striking design.
This space has also been completely cleaned up. There are no objects or items scattered around the exterior space, which makes for a much more tidily packaged home.
The interior of the home looks completely different. Gone are the scatterings of personal items and the build up of junk. The old-fashioned design has been modernised and the dark, dull tones are a thing of the past.
In fact, the designers have gone for a minimalist chic look, which is much simpler, more functional and very appealing. The light wooden floors and white walls make for a very light and bright interior design, while the natural light that floods the home is further enhanced by this look.
In this image, we can see how natural light as well as modern lighting fixtures, which are installed throughout the home, make for a very warm and inviting home.
Now this is a kitchen that we can get cooking in!
The white and grey combination is homely and charming while still exuding a minimalist and functional look and feel.
What is most striking, especially in comparison to the previous kitchen, is how there is nothing on the kitchen counter tops. This leaves plenty of clean surfaces for cooking and preparing food, which are illuminated by the sunshine that streams into the home.
The designers have maximised the storage space available to them, keeping all crockery, cutlery and utensils stored neatly away.
In the entrance of the home, the designers have gone for a warm wooden door. This is very simple, but as we can see in this image, very effective.
What is also striking about this image is the amount of storage space in this modern home. There are cupboards and shelves positioned in the entrance hall, ensuring there is plenty of space for coats, hats, shoes and other items to be stored neatly away as people step through the front door. Good storage makes for a very organised and sophisticated home!
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which has completely changed thanks to these expert professionals. Gone are the clashing tones and mix of patterns.
The designers have chosen a predominantly white look and feel, but have paired it with grey tiled walls. These are soft tones that create a cocoon-like effect in the bathroom, giving the home owners that sense of peace and tranquility that we discussed earlier.
