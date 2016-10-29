From really ugly to really nice (get inspired!)

Today, we are going to visit South Korea where design professionals Roha have taken a chaotic home that is packed to the rafters with junk and transformed it into an elegant and minimalist home that would be the perfect functional and cosy home for any family.

As we explore the before and after photographs of this project, we will see how miracles can be performed by experts in the field. They have the ability to take a seemingly hopeless space and transform it into a modern masterpiece.

We will also learn just how important it is to maintain our homes and keep them looked after. They very easily can become run down and chaotic if we don't invest a little bit of time in keeping them clean and tidy. We also need to give our homes a fresh lick of paint every so often and fix any cracks or leaks as they happen.

Let's explore this before and after project and see just how impressive these designers truly are!