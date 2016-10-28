5 small bathrooms that will make you forget about large ones!

Looking for ideas to you make your small bathroom slightly more unique?

Today we will inspire you with suggestions from some of our top expert professionals, discovering five small bathrooms that are so gorgeous that you will forget that large bathrooms even exist.

These little bathrooms each show us how you can bring a very different look and feel to this area of the home, showing us how many options there truly are.

Even if you have a limited amount of square metres available, your bathroom can be incredible!