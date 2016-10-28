9 South African living rooms to get inspired by

South African design competes with top designs from around the world. As we are going to see in this incredible array of projects today by architect professionals CKW Lifestyle, local is indeed
lekker.
As we explore this designer's fabulous designs, we will go through 9 living rooms that will inspire you to completely transform your own living room. In fact with a few little tips and tricks, you can have a stylish living room that looks like it too has been created by a design professional.
It was once said,
We are Africans not because we are born in Africa but because Africa is born in us.
Today, we will see how the gorgeous African spirit brings a unique twist to design and decor, setting it apart from the rest.
Let's explore these 9 incredible living room!
In this image, we come across a home that is based in the leafy Linden suburb in Johannesburg. This living room features a grey colour palette, that brings a sophisticated and elegant look and feel to the space.
The smooth grey tones are enhanced by the patterned cushions, which bring energy and character to the beautiful living room.
The sofas and coffee table are modern and sleek as well as of very high quality.
In this image, we can see how it's the little details and designs that truly make this living room what it is.
The living room features a thick, fluffy throw and plush cushions. On the wall, we come across a silver gilded mirror in the shape of a sun, which brings a quirky touch to the room.
Lamps bring ambiance into any living room, while a vase of fresh flowers can add a natural form of decor to a space.
In this R3 million design, we come across a very lavish and elegant living room design.
The royal blue sofa is very striking, while the large sofa creates more than enough space for cuddling, hosting friends and family or simply relaxing with a book.
The yellow cushions create a stunning contrast with the blue tones while the patterned rug brings a sense of texture and tone to the interior design.
In this living room, we can see how two green armchairs have been paired with a cream and brown sofa. These different colours work in harmony with one another, contrasting with the patterned rug.
The artwork is the star of this space, however, bringing in a sense of luxury to the home. The designers have hung up two pieces of artwork on the wall and a sculpture has been placed between the armchairs and the sofa.
Have a look at this ideabook on modern art for the home for inspiration when it comes to adding artwork to your living room for that extra special touch.
In this design, we come across a very quaint and homely little living room that features soft, pastel tones.
This soft colour palette works in harmony with the dark furniture that has been chosen for the coffee table and the side tables.
What is striking about this space is how the wallpaper enhances the beauty and appeal of this room. It is the finishing touch on a very classic look and feel. Wallpaper is a wonderful and cost-effective way to introduce some patterns or even a theme into a room.
A living room doesn't necessarily have to be inside the home! Here we can see how the designers have created a beautiful outdoor living room that gets plenty of fresh air and sunshine.
The designers have gone for warm and earthy neutral tones, which work beautifully with the green tones of the garden.
Don't you love the tropical cushions on the sofa?
Wood is wonderful element to feature in this kind of space, because of its natural qualities.
In this project, we can see how the designers use 3D rendering to plan a wonderful living room that features white and blue tones. With modern technology, architects and designers are able to fully show us what our homes will look like before they have even been constructed!
Don't you love how the designers have used this space to its full advantage? The L-shaped sofa ensures there is plenty of space in the middle of the room.
This image shows us what a more public living room design looks like, by the same impressive designers.
They've chosen reds and blues as colours of choice, which bring bright and trendy tones and patterns to the room. This works beautifully with the dark walls and low lights.
Do you see how a very specific mood has been created in this room compared to a normal, residential living room?
In this image, we come across grey and white tones, which create a very sleek and elegant living room that is enhanced by the vase of fresh flowers on the coffee table.
This rooms shows us how white tones can bring a very minimalist and refreshing look and feel to the living room.
Also have a look at these 15 ways to make a small living room feel huge.