The dream house comes true in 45 square metres!

When it comes to small homes, designers have an opportunity to be slightly more creative and innovative because they have so much less space to work with.

Yet, this creativity and innovation can result in the most extraordinary designs, as we will see today in this dream home that is only 45 square metres in size. What this small little home shows is that dynamite certainly comes in small packages.

Design professionals Polygon Arch & Des have risen to the challenge, using every design trick in the book to create a spacious, homely, functional and trendy house that every single one of us would love to live in.

Are you ready to take a look?