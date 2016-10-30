6 mistakes to avoid if you want a perfect home

A perfect home is one that reflects your lifestyle, habits, personality and preferences. However, just because you have the freedom to decorate your home as you like, doesn’t mean that you should choose colours, textures and materials at random. The home needs to be a comfortable, welcoming environment for your friends and family, while also being a suitable environment for every generation. This Ideabook looks at common décor mistakes for the modern homeowner, and how they can be avoided.
It may sound easy to ensure that the colour choices in your home work well together, but this task may be quite difficult for some. This is where the help from professionals comes in handy. Neutral colours such as white, grey or beige work pretty well with a vibrant hue as an accent colour, but try not to overload your décor with too many accent colours.
It is important to consider the size of the rooms in your home before purchasing new furniture. The last thing you need is a sofa that’s too large for the space available. Sketch your layout with measurements and you’ll be sure to have a neater and tidier home décor.
If you’re thinking of placing your TV in the living room or your home, then add it directly opposite your sofa for optimal use, relaxation and comfort. What better way to enjoy the latest soccer match with loved ones, or keep an eye on the kids while you’re busy in the kitchen? A sofa facing TV is the perfect use of your space.
We all have items and objects that we love… things that mean a lot to us, but it is important to not overload a home with too many personal items and knick-knacks or the space will be cluttered and unattractive. If you like to add cool and eclectic features into your décor, then consider something worthwhile that makes a statement, and opt for white walls and a colourful table or sofa for a dramatic effect.
Lighting is one of the most effective ways of enhancing the style and décor of your interior. And poor lighting will negatively impact on how comfortable your home will be. Floor lamps are an ideal feature to light up the darkest corners of your bedroom or living space, but a home with an abundance of natural light will instantly be a lot more attractive, welcoming and relaxing.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to consider the choice of furniture in relation to the size of the room as a common mistake in home design. Don’t overwhelm a small room with large furniture, alternatively a large room with compact furniture isn’t ideal either. It is also vital to choose furniture that is comfortable, and doesn’t only look amazing in a home. Are you guilty of these: 15 decor blunders your guests notice (but don't mention)?