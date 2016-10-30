6 mistakes to avoid if you want a perfect home

A perfect home is one that reflects your lifestyle, habits, personality and preferences. However, just because you have the freedom to decorate your home as you like, doesn’t mean that you should choose colours, textures and materials at random. The home needs to be a comfortable, welcoming environment for your friends and family, while also being a suitable environment for every generation. This Ideabook looks at common décor mistakes for the modern homeowner, and how they can be avoided.