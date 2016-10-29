Your browser is out-of-date.

18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass, Railing London Ltd Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Stairs are the aspect of the home that is all about connection. It’s the feature that needs a lot of attention to make your home interesting, unique and attractive, but there are so many types, using a variety of materials and colours that it’s often difficult to decide where to begin. We consulted interior designers for top tips and tricks to make your stairs eye-catching, especially in a small home, and these stunning 18 designs is what they came up with!

1. Adaptable

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&amp;Barra Srl

It’s a unique design that combines wood and metal in a chic colour palette for a warm and inviting effect.

2. An elegant dark wooden staircase

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

It’s simple, elegant and when combined with the correct lighting, this stairs is perfectly beautiful.

3. Metal and glass

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
NORD SCALE

The invisible effect of the glass stairs and sleek metal frame makes this a great option for a modern home, and when located close to a window, the natural light is a brilliant feature for this décor.

4. Narrow steps

VILLA NURIA, construcciones y reformas Viguera construcciones y reformas Viguera Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
construcciones y reformas Viguera

The marble décor of these stairs creates a gorgeous feature for this home. The texture of these stairs can be tricky though, so anti-slip tapes are necessary.

5. Multi-functional: Office and stairs

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer

In a small home, every corner matters, so why not make use of under-utilised space for a home office?

6. Practical choice

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

You may not need a bulky stairs in your small home, go for the simplest and most practical choice and your home will look clutter free.

7. Circular and modern

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura

The helix design is a fantastic choice, it allows the home occupant to see the beauty of each step from every angle.

8. No bannister

Rekonstruktion Kapitänshaus Born/Ostsee, Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

This is a great way to add a permanent wooden staircase to your repurposed attic.

9. Seamless flow

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass

These transparent stairs are definitely a sensational style option for a luxurious home. This idea will definitely leave your guests in awe.

10. Upgraded original

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk

So you love the idea of a wooden stairs that maintains some of the originality of the home, then how about adding some gorgeous lighting for that modern yet charming effect.

11. Wooden floating

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole

Wood will always be a top choice for the stairs in the home, and this designs achieves a modern design that is warm and welcoming too.

12. Something traditional

Main staircase William Gaze Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
William Gaze Ltd

Main staircase

This traditional all-white staircase is a gorgeous option for any home that values classic design and vintage elegance.

13. Minimalist

027甲府 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

A white wall with a strong, black staircase can be a creative décor option you’ve dreamed about for your modern home. It’s definitely a practical choice.

14. Experimental

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

If you are one for outrageous and quirky designs, then this tree-like stairs could be the feature design for your home. It’s very different and eye-catching too.

15. Glass bannister

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

A glass bannister is a fantastic option to make your staircase seem less bulky and more amazing. It’s a modern design that is sleek and chic.

16. Concrete incline

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
NonWarp

Concrete is fast becoming an amazing décor choice for an elegant home that doesn’t need any extra fascinating effects, but gorgeous dramatic lighting is a must to think about in any interior.

17. Fresh and elegant

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Padi Costruzioni

The fresh atmosphere of this interior is made possible by the simple colour palettes, fantastic natural light and of course an enchanting spiral staircase.

18. Extreme simplicity

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

This staircase is a simple yet modern option for a home filled with light and eclectic features. Now that you've decided on the stairs to suit your home, consider these: 13 modern wall decor ideas.

Which stairs would you choose for your small home?

