18 staircase designs that will look fabulous in small houses

Stairs are the aspect of the home that is all about connection. It’s the feature that needs a lot of attention to make your home interesting, unique and attractive, but there are so many types, using a variety of materials and colours that it’s often difficult to decide where to begin. We consulted interior designers for top tips and tricks to make your stairs eye-catching, especially in a small home, and these stunning 18 designs is what they came up with!
It’s a unique design that combines wood and metal in a chic colour palette for a warm and inviting effect.
It’s simple, elegant and when combined with the correct lighting, this stairs is perfectly beautiful.
The invisible effect of the glass stairs and sleek metal frame makes this a great option for a modern home, and when located close to a window, the natural light is a brilliant feature for this décor.
The marble décor of these stairs creates a gorgeous feature for this home. The texture of these stairs can be tricky though, so anti-slip tapes are necessary.
In a small home, every corner matters, so why not make use of under-utilised space for a home office?
You may not need a bulky stairs in your small home, go for the simplest and most practical choice and your home will look clutter free.
The helix design is a fantastic choice, it allows the home occupant to see the beauty of each step from every angle.
This is a great way to add a permanent wooden staircase to your repurposed attic.
These transparent stairs are definitely a sensational style option for a luxurious home. This idea will definitely leave your guests in awe.
So you love the idea of a wooden stairs that maintains some of the originality of the home, then how about adding some gorgeous lighting for that modern yet charming effect.
Wood will always be a top choice for the stairs in the home, and this designs achieves a modern design that is warm and welcoming too.
This traditional all-white staircase is a gorgeous option for any home that values classic design and vintage elegance.
A white wall with a strong, black staircase can be a creative décor option you’ve dreamed about for your modern home. It’s definitely a practical choice.
If you are one for outrageous and quirky designs, then this tree-like stairs could be the feature design for your home. It’s very different and eye-catching too.
A glass bannister is a fantastic option to make your staircase seem less bulky and more amazing. It’s a modern design that is sleek and chic.
Concrete is fast becoming an amazing décor choice for an elegant home that doesn’t need any extra fascinating effects, but gorgeous dramatic lighting is a must to think about in any interior.
The fresh atmosphere of this interior is made possible by the simple colour palettes, fantastic natural light and of course an enchanting spiral staircase.
This staircase is a simple yet modern option for a home filled with light and eclectic features. Now that you've decided on the stairs to suit your home, consider these: 13 modern wall decor ideas.