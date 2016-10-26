A simple house built with a small budget

Today, we are going to travel to Italy to find out how architect professionals DBIOStudio have built a simple house on a very small budget, with huge results!

This prefabricated structure looks like a modern and traditional bricks and mortar family home, but in reality it was far cheaper and was constructed in a very short space of time.

As we explore the home, we will also walk you through a few before and after images, so you really get a sense of how much work still went into its construction as well as how impressive the final results truly are.

This project also makes a wonderful case for the value and advantages of a prefabricated home, so read on to find out why this is a good option for any family.

Let's take a look!