Home improvement: 10 pergola designs to recreate

We all love our outdoor spaces, but the reality is that sometimes, they get a bit too warm. Luckily, the solution is as easy as it is stylish… a nice pergola!

Enjoying a pleasant afternoon outdoors with good company and comfort is something that many people enjoy, especially in the warm South African climate. One way you can really make the most of this space is to have a gorgeous pergola in the back garden.

Pergolas are structures formed by columns, which support a roof that provides shade. Its design is usually characterised by a cover with hollow elements, which provide a great sense of natural lighting. This can be made of beams, pads, wood or even covered with plants.

To help you to choose the best pergola for your home and to bring a fresh look and feel to this space, we have put together 10 pergolas that will inspire you and give you an abundance of creative ideas.

Are you ready to have the best garden on the block?