Home improvement: 10 pergola designs to recreate

Leigh Leigh
Fazenda Santa Izabel, LM Arquitetura | Conceito LM Arquitetura | Conceito Country style house
We all love our outdoor spaces, but the reality is that sometimes, they get a bit too warm. Luckily, the solution is as easy as it is stylish… a nice pergola!

Enjoying a pleasant afternoon outdoors with good company and comfort is something that many people enjoy, especially in the warm South African climate. One way you can really make the most of this space is to have a gorgeous pergola in the back garden.

Pergolas are structures formed by columns, which support a roof that provides shade. Its design is usually characterised by a cover with hollow elements, which provide a great sense of natural lighting. This can be made of beams, pads, wood or even covered with plants.

To help you to choose the best pergola for your home and to bring a fresh look and feel to this space, we have put together 10 pergolas that will inspire you and give you an abundance of creative ideas.

Are you ready to have the best garden on the block?

1. A metal pergola

A Luxirious Thatched Villa, iammies Landscapes iammies Landscapes Mediterranean style garden
iammies Landscapes

iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes
iammies Landscapes

Traditional pergolas come with pillars or walls to support the roof. In this sense, this is the preferred design for many people as it is incredibly modern.

In this design, however, we can see that the metal structure is fixed to the walls. The advantages of pergolas built with this type of material is that it is resistant to climate fluctuations, which makes it perfect for the South African climate.

2. With a glass cover

Terrace garden Ansari Architects Modern Garden
Ansari Architects

Terrace garden

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Pergolas can be used as an extension of the roof. In this way, they are placed on a different level, gently sloping out from the main building, as we can see in this image. This design ensures that rain or water drains easily. 

This design also clearly shows how pergolas are designed to complement the main architectural design, offering more aesthetic finishes. This is a great example of it, showing how the dark brown wood and the glass cover enhances the beautiful and traditional facade.

3. To cover the entrance

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Front doors Iron/Steel White
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

In this project, the pergola is utilised as part of the main entrance reception, bringing elegance to the space. The darker coloured tones contrasts with the white facade, creating a simply amazing and very welcoming entrance.

4. For a flawless terrace

Espaço Família, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style garage/shed
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

In this project, the natural setting around the house was very well utilised. With a large terrace that spans out from the interior of the home and the pergola with a glass cover, natural light and gorgeous plants create the ultimate setting for relaxation.

5. In white

Casa MR, oda - oficina de arquitectura oda - oficina de arquitectura Patios
oda—oficina de arquitectura

oda - oficina de arquitectura
oda—oficina de arquitectura
oda - oficina de arquitectura

You'll notice that most pergolas are built with the natural tone of wood or with a darker lacquer finish. However, in this design by professionals ODA, we can see how painting the structure in light colours can lead to a very welcoming and elegant design.

6. Rustic style

Entrance homify Modern houses
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

When we talk about wood, it brings up a sense of beauty and elegance with a rustic style in mind.

To create a wonderful and earthy rustic space, combine wooden floors with a beautiful wooden pergola, like we see in this image. This complements the space and works in harmony with a gorgeous garden. 

Don't you think this makes for the perfect entrance for guests?

7. For the romantics

Fazenda Santa Izabel, LM Arquitetura | Conceito LM Arquitetura | Conceito Country style house
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

Your pergola covering doesn't necessarily have to be made from glass or other transparent material. In this project, we can see how a cover has been made with flowers, bringing a very romantic visual effect to this beautiful home.

8. A Greek touch

VIVIENDA RURAL, CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA Patios
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA

CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA
CARLOS TRIGO GARCIA

If you wish to give a classic touch to your home, there is nothing better than relying on Greek-style columns. 

In this image, we can see how this concept has been very well complemented by the presence of light curtains, which provide shade to this space. The attention to detail finishes this project off flawlessly.

9. Country style

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

As we've seen throughout this ideabook, pergolas really offer a sense of a welcoming and warm home while complementing the main facade of the house.

In this image, we can see how the pergola has strengthened the country-style design of the home. The bamboo covering and the climbing plants are the cherry on top!

10. With a rugged design

Casa Clemente, Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura Modern houses
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura
Juan Carlos Loyo Arquitectura

Lastly, we bring you this beautiful design with curved lines that add a modern touch to the beautiful, stone home. The black and white contrasting tones bring a sophisticated and elegant look and feel to the exterior space.

Would you choose a pergola for your back garden?

