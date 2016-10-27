​14 things that your guests simply hate

It’s true that we want our homes to be as inviting and comfortable as possible, but not only for ourselves. Friends, family, colleagues – when they set foot in our homes, whether they’re visiting for a few hours or staying for a few days, we want their time there to be relaxing, fun, and an experience they will remember with fondness.

So, that means a few activities on your side to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free stay for them – and we are not talking about refilling their wineglasses (although that is important, too). Sometimes we tend to overlook a few details in our homes, simply because we can’t look at it from a visitor’s perspective; a fresh eye, if you will.

But not to worry, for today we reveal no less than 14 things you need to take care off to ensure a trouble-free visit for your guests.