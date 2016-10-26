​11 kitchen ideas for you to copy (in just one weekend!)

We all know that feeling of walking into a room and thinking that it could use some style and substance. Well, if you’ve been feeling that way lately about your kitchen, but are not sure yet what you want to change, then you’re in luck – today we bring you no less than 11 ideas that are sure to overwhelm you with inspiration.
Yes, we’ve grouped together some of the most beautiful kitchens out there, each one with a unique feature and inspiring range of colours and materials, that will definitely stir your creativity. Scroll through our list, see which ideas you like best, and decide for yourself if you’re going to dial up a professional kitchen planner, or if some simple DIY projects can treat you to the kitchen that you want.
Check it out below!
We just love the combination of warm neutrals and funky patterns in this kitchen, creating an ambience that is both contemporary yet nostalgic. And look: lots and lots of storage space!
Now this is how you make a kitchen feel astonishingly larger! Those mirrored doors add such a cutting-edge and contemporary style to this space. What would this look like in your kitchen back home?
Such a clever idea to mix the wall art with the table and countertop colours. That strawberry red does an amazing job of warming up this space and adding a punch of bright colour to the otherwise monochrome palette.
A kitchen with a neutral colour scheme could definitely benefit from the occasional pop of bright colour. Just notice how beautiful the turquoise, red, and yellow stand out in the kitchen above. So easy to copy!
In keeping with our funky use of colour, we present to you this modern kitchen where yellow does an amazing job of adding interest and zest to a neutral space. And notice that yellow is just one of many colours showing up in the floor tiles, meaning those yellow cabinets can easily take on another tone if the owners desire a bit of colour change.
When you feel that spots of bright colours just won’t be enough, how about indulging in something much more jovial? This vibrant kitchen with its daring orange is nothing short of striking!
We understand if you’re drawn to the dark side of the colour wheel, but if you’re scared that it might be too much for a kitchen, let this example above set your mind at ease. Walls of white and light neutrals can contrast with the bold tones, resulting in an ultra stylish kitchen.
This modern kitchen shows us how darker tones mixed with wooden surfaces can make a kitchen feel very high end. The fact that the room opens up onto such a lush and fresh garden space doesn’t hurt either, of course.
Want to play with aesthetics? Have your sleek appliances adorn the one wall, and contrast the other one with softer materials, like caramel-toned timber.
If a rustic throwback to yesteryear’s style is more your thing, then how about this beauty above for some inspiration? We love that traditional butler sink!
We all know the beauty that a high-end material like marble adds to a space, so don’t doubt its ability to add style and glamour to your kitchen. This chunky slab of a countertop above really sets this space apart.
