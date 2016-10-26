​11 kitchen ideas for you to copy (in just one weekend!)

We all know that feeling of walking into a room and thinking that it could use some style and substance. Well, if you’ve been feeling that way lately about your kitchen, but are not sure yet what you want to change, then you’re in luck – today we bring you no less than 11 ideas that are sure to overwhelm you with inspiration.

Yes, we’ve grouped together some of the most beautiful kitchens out there, each one with a unique feature and inspiring range of colours and materials, that will definitely stir your creativity. Scroll through our list, see which ideas you like best, and decide for yourself if you’re going to dial up a professional kitchen planner, or if some simple DIY projects can treat you to the kitchen that you want.

Check it out below!