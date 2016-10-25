6 mistakes everyone makes in the kitchen (and how to stop!)

We can all surely agree that the kitchen is the heart of every home, the very place where we spend most of our time when we find ourselves in our abode. It is the place where we prepare and eat meals in order to sustain our health and energy, as well as a space for social and family interaction that can nurture our minds and souls.

The burning question then remains, how do we furnish this very important space in our home? Naturally, we don't want to fall in those common kitchen decorating traps that are waiting for us around every corner, but this can be a difficult endeavour. The best way to go about this is to identify the most common kitchen mistakes and then do our best to avoid it. Let's begin!