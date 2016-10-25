6 mistakes everyone makes in the kitchen (and how to stop!)

We can all surely agree that the kitchen is the heart of every home, the very place where we spend most of our time when we find ourselves in our abode. It is the place where we prepare and eat meals in order to sustain our health and energy, as well as a space for social and family interaction that can nurture our minds and souls.
The burning question then remains, how do we furnish this very important space in our home? Naturally, we don't want to fall in those common kitchen decorating traps that are waiting for us around every corner, but this can be a difficult endeavour. The best way to go about this is to identify the most common kitchen mistakes and then do our best to avoid it. Let's begin!
Light is a key element in decor. When it comes to the kitchen, this is especially important, since it is essential to have well-lit areas that allow you to work comfortably. Therefore, you must make sure not to limit natural light in the space. If we turn to a kitchen planning expert, we will surely get the advice to place the sink and the countertop at a window or a balcony door, so you can capture the greater amount of light. Do not, however, forget to also provide an accurate artificial lighting system, as to the darkest moments of the day.
One of the main rules to keep in mind as you decorate a small-sized kitchen is to avoid colors that are too dark. Better to focus on total white, as we can see in this refined kitchen in a minimalist design. The use of neutral tones is perfect to amplify the perception of space.
If we are looking for an idea to separate the kitchen from the living area without having a proper wall, we must look at furniture to do the trick. Avoid using bulky furniture, is it could perhaps limit the passage of light. Preference should rather be given to more lightweight solutions which are easy to remove if necessary.
Another important element that should not be overlooked when designing a kitchen, is the pantry. Even in small environments, we should make sure we can count on a dedicated space. If the size does not allow it, we could always equip ourselves with a large cabinet to be placed in the dining room, rather than in the living room, as proposed in this elegant example.
To be a convenient kitchen, it must be above all functional. This means that it should enable us to work with ease, without worrying too much to ruin it, especially if your family has children. So, we should avoid choosing too delicate materials and aim instead for furniture and surfaces which are wear-resistant and easy to clean, such as steel, for example.
One of the most common mistakes people make when furnishing a kitchen, especially if it is the first time, is to sacrifice space for the work plan. Often, in fact, we tend to think that is enough to have a minimum area between the sink and stove. Nothing can be more wrong, because in the kitchen space is never enough.
So, now that you know the 6 most common kitchen mistakes to avoid, it's time to get cracking on: Improving the style of your kitchen!