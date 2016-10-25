Your browser is out-of-date.

Small but lovable! 20 charming mini-houses

Leigh Leigh
The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
When it comes to more compact housing, an opportunity arises for design professionals to to really create a beautiful and practical space with their imagination, creativity and innovation. 

You won't believe what they are capable of!

This is why today we are bringing you 20 cute mini-houses, which include a simple and sleek minimalist Japanese-style home and a residential home finished in bright, tropical colours.

You can enjoy the beauty of these different designs and see how the houses interact with the peaceful surrounds. Some even have gorgeous little gardens!

This ideabook will change how you feel about small houses and will certainly create a lasting impression.

Let's take a look at these 20 cute little mini houses.

1. A beautiful house on the lake brings natural building materials and an eco-friendly design to the table

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern houses
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

2. Logs introduce an undeniable charm that is simple and sophisticated, making this home look very cosy!

ルーフバルコニーから富士山＆江ノ島ビュー。進化し続ける葉山のスケルトンハウス, エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
エンジョイワークス一級建築士事務所

3. This is a modern fairytale house which fuses neutral colours with a natural environment flawlessly

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern houses
ONE!CONTACT—Planungsbüro GmbH

4. This little home in London is stylish and contemporary with concrete and redwood weaving together for a beautiful appearance

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

5. This looks like a tree house on the ground, with its colour and charm hard to ignore

軒家／NOKIYA, 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所 Modern houses
株式会社濱田昌範建築設計事務所

6. What a lovely little rustic house design, with its gable awnings, lattice windows and doors!

homify Country house
homify

7. The angle of the roof line across the entire house is very interesting, with the light conveying a more intimate style

記憶を繋ぐコリドー, スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
スタジオアウラ一級建築士事務所

8. This single storey home is simple and comfortable but can be surprisingly effective

M邸, 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 長谷雄聖建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
長谷雄聖建築設計事務所

9. This is not a child's amusement park, but a gorgeous home with dazzling blue and red tones that contrasts with the natural landscape

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style house
The Wee House Company

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

10. This A-frame house features light grey tones with black lines with a simple traditional Japanese design

姫路市飾磨区の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Eclectic style houses Wood Grey
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

11. Lime walls and the red roof element gives this space beauty while the small window creates a lovely shape

土佐漆喰の家, 大森建築設計室 大森建築設計室 Eclectic style houses
大森建築設計室

12. This is not a doll house, but it features gorgeous glass windows and a very suitable design that is stylish and savvy

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Pool
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

13. This family house is a bold and warm with contrasting colours and minimalist style

姫路市飾磨区大浜の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

14. This little house in Cologne features a white facade that wins the admiration of all the neighbours

Wohnhaus Sürth, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern houses
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

15. A secret little open house with an adorably cute little appearance

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

16. This little home features intoxicating yellow walls with a red clay roof and a tropical paradise look and feel

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

17. This white and brown home with its elongated windows is designed to evoke the curiosity of passers-by

心地良いスキップハウス, ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES Modern houses
ラブデザインホームズ／LOVE DESIGN HOMES

18. A concrete bungalow with a traditional roof and stylish interior exudes charm

守山の家, Nobuyoshi Hayashi Nobuyoshi Hayashi Modern houses
Nobuyoshi Hayashi

19. This vibrant and colourful little house is very appealing

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Patios Solid Wood White
RAC ARQUITETURA

20. Sometimes understated design is the most interesting with black and white rectangles and a house of pure beauty

佐用町の家, 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） 中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab） Modern houses Wood White
中村建築研究室 エヌラボ（n-lab）

Which is your favourite mini-house?

