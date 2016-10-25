A simple house full of secrets

Today, we are going to visit South Korea to draw some inspiration from a fabulous white house that is simple, sophisticated and oh so cute!

White is often overlooked as a bland colour with not too much life or soul, but today we will see that this is simply not the case. White can bring a very elegant, classic and sophisticated look and feel to a home—both outside and in.

Bunny Williams once said, If you love something, it will work. That's the only real rule. This rings true for design, decor and architecture over and over again and when it comes to white as a colour palette, you may just fall in love today.

We will also see how white works with natural light and wooden furniture and finishes, creating a stunning visual affect as well as a home that is cozy and warm.

Let's take a look!