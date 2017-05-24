Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY/Woodworking: 6 ways to make your own wardrobe

Henriëtte Mulder Henriëtte Mulder
FRAME, coat hangers collection, Insilvis Divergent Thinking Insilvis Divergent Thinking BedroomWardrobes & closets
If you're thinking about sinking your teeth into a DIY project, why not craft yourself a new wooden wardrobe? We've got plenty of fresh ideas. 

Storage space is a big problem in a lot of house, flats or apartments. Closets are small and a lot of the time insufficient to the needs of the residents. Even if there are enough closets, they aren't necessarily built to optimise space. 

To optimise space for storage you need to think outside (or maybe inside) the box. Various items can be used to create storage in a small space. A few ideas: throwing things out, moving things out of your and you can optimize small closets or storage spaces for all those things that couldn't be put in before hand. 

Enjoy these 6 ideas how to create small closets!

Dressers

Boston Light Grey Large Sideboard The Cotswold Company Dining roomDressers & sideboards
The Cotswold Company

Boston Light Grey Large Sideboard

Dressers are a great place to neatly store all your folded clothes but they also provide extra surface space that can double as a vanity table or a place to display photo frames, books and accessories you love.

Most dressers contain only drawers but some offer shelving, which are perfect for clothes, shoes, important documents or even those fine dining sets that never see the light of day!

Hangers

FRAME, coat hangers collection, Insilvis Divergent Thinking Insilvis Divergent Thinking BedroomWardrobes & closets
Insilvis Divergent Thinking

FRAME, coat hangers collection

Most people hang their clothes on hangers and then it's a battle to fit them in between the rest of the clothes. One solution is to use slimmer hangers, which save space (have a look at Insilvis Divergent Thinking's hangers), or ones with extra hanging hooks. Additionally, you find another great coat hanger trick here!)

Also, if you use the same kind of hangers, facing in the same direction, the closet will appear neater and better organised. The additional space you save allows for storage containers at the bottom to protect your shoes. 

Boxes

The office/study K-Tribe Studió Study/office
K-Tribe Studió

The office/study

Boxes are great because they're so versatile and can be used almost anywhere: from the bedroom to the living room, study, kitchen and bathroom. They're available in all shapes and size, thus making them easy to use in any sized space, and useful to store any number of items, such as stationery, bathroom accessories or those loose craft projects you have lying around.

You can purchase pretty boxes for extra storage space or just repurpose old shoe boxes you might have lying around. Cover these with nice paper or fabric and you have a budget replica of what you can find in the store! These boxes can then wither be displayed or easily stacked away into your closet.

Baskets

Jute Striped Storage Basket Oggetto HouseholdStorage
Oggetto

Jute Striped Storage Basket

This is another storage option that doesn't need to be hid away behind closed doors. Like boxes, baskets are available in a huge variety of sizes, colours and materials so can be matched to most décors and home design themes.

A nice big basket made out of some sturdy fabric is perfect to put in some twigs for the fireplace or a few blankets for colder nights. Baskets are also very popular in bathrooms as storage for towels, toilet paper and toiletries and in living rooms for tidying away magazines and remote controls.

For more ideas on bathroom storage have a look at: 11 Chic Bathroom Storage Ideas.

Racks

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

This isn't a rack in the conventional sense of the word, although it does contain some shelves. The advantage of a rack like this is that it can be hung inside a closet where there is limited space or directly from the ceiling, creating open storage space.  Racks can be the normal loose racks that offer an industrial edge or more modern, perhaps made from metal and glass. The possibilities are far reaching!

Mirrors

BACKSTAGE Mirror / Storage unit CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET Living roomCupboards & sideboards
CASAMANIA HORM FACTORY OUTLET

BACKSTAGE Mirror / Storage unit

Mirrors are great! Not only do they reflect but they make a room bigger and can keep secrets! This mirror slides open so nobody would ever have suspected that it hides some narrow shelves behind it. Mirrors don't necessarily have to hide storage space but they can also be surrounded by tiny compartments that are perfect for creams, lotions and make-up. 

Woodworking: How to build your own bookshelf
Which idea did you like most? Tell us in the comments, below!

