Landscaping: 7 ideas for a child-friendly garden

Get your energy together and think about crafting a nice space for the kids in your garden—it might not be as difficult as you think!

Regardless of the season, we want our kids to spend lots of time outdoors. Frolicking in nature, playing games in the shade and breathing in fresh air brings forth many mental and physical health benefits to young and old alike. And it sure beats any time spent indoors in front of the television (or computer or iPad).

However, first prize is having your children play in the backyard where you can keep a close eye on them, instead of sending them to the park with friends. So, what can you do to make your garden the ultimate play pen for your kids? How can you ensure your backyard is the new cool spot for your kids and their friends?

Let’s discover some neat little tricks to make your garden an appealing outdoor play space for the little ones!