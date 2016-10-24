A hideous home transformed with plans!

Today, we are going to show you how miracles can happen!

This project looks at how design professionals, Moohoi, have taken a hideous home in a seemingly hopeless situation and transformed it into a stunning, modern and minimalist home that will truly take your breath away.

What today's design will also teach us is how less can sometimes be so much more. In South Africa, we often end up cluttering and crowding our home with all sorts of decor items, furniture and design pieces, but this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, with a minimalist design, you only need to include the most functional items in your home and still you will end up with the most stylish look and feel.

This project will also teach us how important it is to care and look after our homes. We don't want our living spaces to ever end up looking like this one did before the designers intervened!

Let's take a look!