A hideous home transformed with plans!

Today, we are going to show you how miracles can happen!
This project looks at how design professionals, Moohoi, have taken a hideous home in a seemingly hopeless situation and transformed it into a stunning, modern and minimalist home that will truly take your breath away.
What today's design will also teach us is how less can sometimes be so much more. In South Africa, we often end up cluttering and crowding our home with all sorts of decor items, furniture and design pieces, but this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, with a minimalist design, you only need to include the most functional items in your home and still you will end up with the most stylish look and feel.
This project will also teach us how important it is to care and look after our homes. We don't want our living spaces to ever end up looking like this one did before the designers intervened!
Let's take a look!
This home was in a state of disrepair before the renovation.
The garden was completely chaotic with weeds, trees, plants and flowers overgrown. A messy garden contributes to a very unattractive looking facade.
The house hasn't received love or care in quite some time. The walls are old and peeling, the windows look like they are grubby and old and the house itself looks like it is about to fall apart.
This home was in desperate need of some maintenance work and a new look and feel.
When it comes to redesigning a home, building a home or renovating a home, you need a bit of a plan. This is why it's so important to work with an architect professional who can walk you through the process, help you design the best home with the space that you have while still keeping your personal tastes and style in mind as well as draw up a strategic plan for execution.
In this image, we can see how the designers came with a clear plan for the renovation as well as how they were going to redistribute the space. We can also see what their plan was for the furniture positions, the doors and windows and the exterior space too!
Can you believe how gorgeous, sleek and simple this home looks?
From this angle, we are looking at the exterior space from the interior, where a minimalist design results in a very attractive look and feel.
The home features simple, neutral materials including black tiled floors, white walls and wooden finishes. There is also a wonderful transition between the interior and exterior spaces, opening the home up so that it seems that much bigger as well as much lighter and brighter.
In this image, we also get a clear sense of how the designers have played with vertical space, installing large and expansive shelves where books and other personal items can be stored neatly, while taking up very little floor space.
The garden has been completely reformed, with all of the chaos, weeds and overgrowth removed!
The wooden terrace extends all the way out to the back of the garden, providing more than enough space for relaxing outside and enjoying the sunshine and fresh air. Instantly the living area of the home is that much bigger!
You'll notice that there is a lone tree positioned on the terrace, bringing a very subtle but noticeable sense of decor to the exterior space. This is a true example of how less can be more.
Transparent doors pull closed around the terrace, giving the family a little bit of privacy if need be. It also provides some shelter if it is a particularly windy day, for example.
This is a wonderful feature for any terrace space, allowing it to be used no matter what the weather is doing. Another option would be to have a roof protruding over this space.
You can also decorate this space a little bit more with outdoor furniture, candles, lanterns and even a table for outdoor dining.
From the outside of the home, we can see that it has been completely redesigned to portray a stylish, simple and rustic look and feel.
The base of the perimetre wall features a combination of stone and concrete, which makes for a very solid yet earthy design. While aesthetically appealing, it also gives the family a sense of privacy and safety.
The home facade features a stylish brick design, which mixes the rustic design with a more contemporary look and feel.
This is a before and after that's an inspiration for any home owner!