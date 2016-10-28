A beautiful but cosy home in Durban (with ideas to copy!)

In this edition of homify 360, we head to Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa. The fantastic and spacious upmarket apartment in the suburb of Umhlanga in Durban is the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, while still being a stone's throw away from the business district and shopping hub of Durban. The amazing apartment is located on The Oyster Box property, which is one of the most prestigious hotels in the country. This apartment enjoys unprecedented views of the Indian Ocean, and a pathway leads from the property onto the promenade of the beach front location. But, wait until you see the elegance and luxury of the apartment.