10 things people with a clean house always do

If you are lucky enough to have a large closet space in your home, then dividing your wardrobe so everything has their perfect spot is another factor to consider. This means more than just the clothing in your closet, store your jewellery and accessories in an organised manner, and you’ll never have to look for them again. Now that you've sorted out how to keep your home tidy, look at these: 8 decorating sins that you need to stop doing (right now!)