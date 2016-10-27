16 ways to get a garden in your home

Incorporating greenery inside your home isn’t a new idea, in fact gardens and plants have been a part of the home for many years! However, the homify team asked interior designers and landscapers for some creative ideas to add some gorgeous greenery to your home, and here are 16 ways how!
Bring some greenery into your otherwise boring, mundane and dull seating area. An easy way to do so is by including a potted plant, and depending on the size of your living room, opt for a plant that will blend into the décor, and not overwhelm it.
So your floor space is limited and you don’t have enough outdoor area for a good old garden, then how about adding this fabulous and rich green effect to a wall in your home? Go for some gorgeous lighting and your lawn wall will be amazingly dramatic.
A welcoming hallway is a great way to make your guests feel at home as they enter your house. This hallway has a captivating style with an enchanting effect of greenery added to the walls. You would never have expected that, would you?
Including greenery into the bedroom has never been this fantastic! Add a vertical green wall behind the bed, and make your bedroom eye-catching and attractive.
If your hallway is simple with very little colour or just a basic monochrome décor, then a green effect can make a welcome addition to the space. The grill houses a few potted plants that will look sensational once they grow.
By including some gorgeous potted plants and beautiful flowers in your corridor you add a vibrant touch that is elegant and effective. Now how is that for welcoming and cosy?
If you are one that has strong faith, then potted plants could be an awesome addition to the prayer room of your home, even if all you need is that sense of Zen to get your day started, the serenity and tranquillity of prayer is so inviting.
Lighter pot plants are a small yet durable choice to add some fantasy into your home, and can be the simple effect that you need to make your home beautiful, without taking up too much space.
A vase is a fantastic way to include some greenery into your home that is easy to maintain and looks great too. Add your favourite blooms and the space will have an interesting effect.
It’s one thing to enjoy the beauty and elegance of the great outdoors, but it’s another thing entirely to wake up to that beautiful feeling as soon as you open your bedroom windows. Although it is rather simple to achieve this effect, plant some lovely greenery around your windows for a wonderful start to the day.
Plant some greenery in your bathroom and imagine that you are enjoying a soak in your own private oasis of relaxation and fresh air. Just one wall filled with gorgeous plants is enough to make your bathroom so unique.
If you live in an apartment, and don’t have much space inside for greenery, then your balcony is the next best bet. Add some simple little pot plants to your railings and if you really like the idea of rustic charm, then vines are another awesome choice.
If you have an empty corridor that is long and stark, but you’d like to maintain a minimalist décor, then one simple potted plant may be the perfect choice to incorporate some life in your home. Make the corridor even more vibrant and interesting, and go for some beautiful, bright paintings for an even more charming effect.
This artificial lawn is a great option for a small balcony, and when lined with pebbles and a potted plant the effect is simply stunning. It’s a wonderful way to make the most of what is available to you.
Another amazing way to add comfort and a relaxing atmosphere into your home is by going for a sunkissed look, this can be achieved by going for some greenery in front of a lovely, large window or how about some artificial lighting for an any time dramatic look.
For that ultimate Zen experience in your home, you may want to consider this interior garden. Add some pot plans, rocks and pebbles and the look will be comfortably complete, and by choosing your greenery wisely, your interior air will be a lot more pure too. Now that we've looked at ways to add green elements inside the home, how about these 6 tricks to make your patio look brand new?