7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget

It’s quite normal to strive for change in one’s home, especially after you’ve been living in it for a while. Sometimes it’s something small like painting the living room a new colour, and other times it’s a lifestyle change such as adding a nursery. However, increased space is on most homeowners’ wish list, which usually results in them adding room or two to their house.
But before you start trembling at all those costs, did you know that an affordable alternative is definitely possible? Yes, you don’t have to break the bank in order to enjoy a little more space in your home – the right design and materials can also save you the trouble of living in a mess of dust, sand, and cement for weeks on end.
Want to know how? Take a look at our 7 ideas to expand your home on a tiny budget.
No need to tear down walls in order to gain more space. Building a wooden cabin in the garden is quite easy, especially since you buy most of them pre-made! Resting on concrete blocks, these structures are hassle-free, and can also be dismantled quite easily if you want to replace it with a more permanent structure or move it to another location.
So, how about a timber structure for your home office/music room/art studio/guest bedroom?
Looking for a quick and simple solution to expand your home? Some glass sliding doors with PVC or aluminium frames, that’s it! This can be completed with some stylish seating and a few décor objects, and all of a sudden you have a chic little glass enclosure on your terrace or patio where you can enjoy the winter sunshine, or just relax in style while admiring the rainfall.
Doesn’t that sound just perfect?
If you are fortunate enough to have double-high ceilings in your home, then you can immediately start dreaming of ways to put that extra vertical space to use. An extra bathroom? A play room for the kids, perhaps?
All that’s needed is some wooden planks mounted on metal frames/beams for a floor, and to link it up with a staircase or ladder, and ta-da: an extra loft room! Trust a professional to help you gain the spare room of your dreams.
How about building an extension to your living room or dining area that gives you the option of enjoying some fresh air? This is where a concrete patio could be the perfect option. Just imagine what little décor details you’ll be adding to yours i.e. potted plants, furniture, lighting, etc.
Want to enjoy the peace and quiet of your garden in seclusion and style? Then a green room / conservatory structure can be made quite easily. Picture this: ceramic or terracotta tiles for the floor, glass walls and doors framed with aluminium or wood, and then a simple roofing structure completing the picture.
Not every extension you add to your home needs to be large. A metal or prefabricated storage shed provides adequate space for a bunch of needs, and is one of the most inexpensive solutions.
Add some shelves and counters to the inside and watch it become a work space away from the noise of your main house. Or store all the garden equipment in there to give your garage a break.
That Wendy House we all knew as kids can come back into your adult life. Use it as a spare bedroom for visiting guests that provide a bit of privacy apart from the main house. Or transform it into an exterior play room for the little ones to keep them out of the house yet still within reach.
Not sure what to do with that new space once you have it? We may have a few suggestions – see: What To Do With That Spare Room?.