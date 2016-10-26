7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget

It’s quite normal to strive for change in one’s home, especially after you’ve been living in it for a while. Sometimes it’s something small like painting the living room a new colour, and other times it’s a lifestyle change such as adding a nursery. However, increased space is on most homeowners’ wish list, which usually results in them adding room or two to their house.

But before you start trembling at all those costs, did you know that an affordable alternative is definitely possible? Yes, you don’t have to break the bank in order to enjoy a little more space in your home – the right design and materials can also save you the trouble of living in a mess of dust, sand, and cement for weeks on end.

Want to know how? Take a look at our 7 ideas to expand your home on a tiny budget.