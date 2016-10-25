​4 façades that show off the beauty of small living

Not all of us dream of occupying large mansions with spacious rooms. Small living is one of the hottest trends these days, especially considering how well it affects people’s budgets and a host of other benefits (like less cleaning, for one thing!).

To celebrate the beauty of small homes, and the fact that they can be just as stylish and practical as some of their larger counterparts, we take a look at two exquisite small-living designs by Windsor-based home builders Abodde Small Homes, and how the beauty of their design spreads from the front- to the back views.

Both of these structures would look perfect in your typical clean and quiet neighbourhood, especially considering that their smaller sizes leave that much more room for a larger lawn and garden!

Have a look, and decide for yourself which one would best suit your small-living needs.