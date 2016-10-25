​4 façades that show off the beauty of small living

Not all of us dream of occupying large mansions with spacious rooms. Small living is one of the hottest trends these days, especially considering how well it affects people’s budgets and a host of other benefits (like less cleaning, for one thing!).
To celebrate the beauty of small homes, and the fact that they can be just as stylish and practical as some of their larger counterparts, we take a look at two exquisite small-living designs by Windsor-based home builders Abodde Small Homes, and how the beauty of their design spreads from the front- to the back views.
Both of these structures would look perfect in your typical clean and quiet neighbourhood, especially considering that their smaller sizes leave that much more room for a larger lawn and garden!
Have a look, and decide for yourself which one would best suit your small-living needs.
We like how simple and easy this design is: no unnecessary frills, no overly embellished surfaces. Just light neutral tones, a clean-lined design, and the right amount of decorative elements to add some beauty and detail – that exterior wall-plant and little timber-clad porch, for example.
What would you add to the yard to make it more appealing? A garden? Some interesting sculptures? How about a swimming pool?
Time to take a look at the back, and it is clear from the get-go that this side of the house is much more open and inviting than the front. For starters, more windows and glass surfaces have been inserted here, which is perfectly fine, seeing as we don’t want an open view of our interiors flaunted for the entire street.
We just do adore that elongated porch, which provides enough room for some chairs, or even a modest little dining table for those warm evenings when an al fresco dinner is a great idea.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.
Our second option is very similar to our first, and yet there are definitely changes to note as well. The high-pitched roof, for one, can make this tiny structure stand out beautifully from its neighbours.
We feel that just the right amount of windows have been inserted; enough natural light will flow indoors, and there will be adequate space left open on the inside for wall art and décor pieces.
Now for a look at the rear side. What charm and tranquillity has been inserted here!
A little wooden porch (complete with overhang for some shade) conjures up a neat little spot to relax and catch up on the day’s events while taking in the garden’s beauty. Speaking of which, we love the series of shrubs decorating the one side of the house/porch, ensuring some freshness and lush beauty.
While we’re on the topic of gardens, we have these 7 Inspirational Small Garden Designs to go with your small living space. Enjoy!