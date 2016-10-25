​5 little homes that are just so appealing (you'll want to steal them!)

Living small may be frowned upon by some people, but for others it has renewed their excitement about buying a home. Think about it: the price is lower, and a smaller space means less legroom to clean.
A lot of us still link up small-living with tiny apartments in the city, but the truth is that the tiny-space concept can be applied to a lot of independent buildings as well, such as suburban neighbourhoods. And thanks to the super clever technology of today, we can have all we need in a small space, meaning we don’t have to give up too many elements of luxury if small-living is what we’re opting for.
To demonstrate the beauty of small homes, we take a look at five striking examples that are just as beautiful and practical as their larger counterparts, and will surely find a (small) space in your heart.
We kick off with a very straightforward style: a modern little design with very little embellishments. A window here and there allows the required sunshine to enter, yet enough space is left over for a strong amount of wall art and decorations on the inside.
And a small home means a larger yard, at least in this example – a jungle gym for the kids, some vegetable gardens, and perhaps a splash pool?
For those who like their living quarters to be more contemporary, tiny living is also possible. In fact, the modern style is one of the easiest designs to incorporate small living, seeing as it relies on simple lines and clean spaces.
Our second example takes a look at a cubist design that flaunts white concrete and hardwood in its exterior façade. That white colour definitely adds to the home’s visual spaciousness (the magical powers of light neutrals), making the house feel bigger than it actually is and, thus, beautifully improving the idea of small living.
Don’t have enough space to build a wide house? Then go up! This small house is a perfect example of how vertical air space was used to create a beautiful home.
The cubist design comes into play once again, creating interesting features that distract us from the house’s size. The beautiful structure also has the materials (brick and concrete) and colours (burnt orange and white) to thank for its aesthetic appeal. Large windows allow a lot of light to brighten up the space and make the home seem even taller than it is.
Another secret to making anything look bigger than it is? Mirror it. In interior design, mirrors allow us to double up on visual space, but this concept can also be perfectly applied to the exterior of a home by making the two sides of the house very similar.
This home, for example, is cube-shaped and features a divide down the middle that houses the front door and small balcony. On both sides of this divide, clean and sharp lines are flaunted that aren’t 100% identical, yet very similar. This creates an illusion that the structure is bigger than it is, as does the fact that light neutrals have been used and that no overly decorated surfaces are in sight.
With classic lines and materials (like stucco and brick), the traditional style can be achieved and squeezed quite perfectly into a small structure. This home also uses the bottom half of the structure to features a lot of windows, inset with gray concrete around, to give the house more natural lighting and dimension.
The upper part has been left clean so that it can portray more of the traditional feel of the home. Wooden verandas on the front and sides of the home melt together so perfectly with the extensive outdoor area and helps to make the home seem larger than it is.
