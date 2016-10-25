​5 little homes that are just so appealing (you'll want to steal them!)

Living small may be frowned upon by some people, but for others it has renewed their excitement about buying a home. Think about it: the price is lower, and a smaller space means less legroom to clean.

A lot of us still link up small-living with tiny apartments in the city, but the truth is that the tiny-space concept can be applied to a lot of independent buildings as well, such as suburban neighbourhoods. And thanks to the super clever technology of today, we can have all we need in a small space, meaning we don’t have to give up too many elements of luxury if small-living is what we’re opting for.

To demonstrate the beauty of small homes, we take a look at five striking examples that are just as beautiful and practical as their larger counterparts, and will surely find a (small) space in your heart.