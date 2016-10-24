12 ways to add texture to your walls

We all know the magical powers of colour. One tone can make you feel cool and relaxed, while another can trick you into thinking that it’s a bit warmer than it actually might be.
Well, putting colours a bit on the backburner for now, today we wish to focus on the power of texture, and how it can transform a room’s vibe. Something as simple as switching from plain walls to timber panels can severely alter a room’s look, and how you feel when you’re in it. And then we haven’t even begun talking about how different materials (brick, wood, etc.) affect a room’s style…
Sound interesting? Take a look at these 12 examples of textured walls, ready to feed your design inspiration…
Few elements bring as much pizzazz as an exposed brick wall. Because the bricks are irregular and each one has its own look and shade, it adds a striking vision to a space, and is definitely not something to consider if you want your room to have a clean and quiet look.
On the other hand, if a chic and urban look is what you’re after, then brick is the answer!
We have a special place in our hearts for wood, as it goes perfect with any décor. Its versatility is so easy to adapt to any space and style, allowing you to transform your room from modern to rustic, and from classical to country, for example.
Whether you opt for panelled, polished, or raw, wood can definitely complement your chosen style with perfection.
There’s an entire world to discover when it comes to tiles. This space above made use of tiles with a textured effect, made up of different materials such as metallic which gives off a certain brightness, contrasting beautifully with the darker tones that are more neutral.
And see how the texture levels rise when these surfaces are paired with some lush plants.
Yes, plants. Thanks to vertical gardens, you can now rely on plants and flowers to adorn your walls if you want a fresh and lush space. Don’t forget that besides beauty, having green walls provides a host of other benefits, like clean air and insulation.
Want a cosy space with lots of character? Then we recommend natural stone for your walls. See this charming living room above, which looks like it belongs in a cosy mountain cabin somewhere.
If you’re a bit restricted by your budget, artificial stone can still provide you with some colour and texture for the walls, either through paint or wallpaper.
Want to get in on the latest trend? Then 3D wall panels are what you need. In addition to their aesthetic value, these wall panels also add so much detail and character to a space, especially when lighting comes into play to bring out that texture on your walls.
The beauty of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is that it is so versatile; it can fit in just about anywhere. It is also quite resistant to moisture, very easy to maintain, and provides you with a world of designs to consider for your walls.
We don’t blame you for wanting to touch and stroke those embossed tile surfaces over and over again, as there is something calming about feeling that texture (sort of like bubble wrap). Plus it’s easy to clean and maintain whilst also being quite durable, so how can you say “no”?
‘Multi-functional’ comes to mind when thinking of gypsum boards, as they can be used to separate environments while also adding a great deal of visual beauty to a space. And with so many designs to choose from, how can you ever be satisfied with just one in your home?
Now if you really want to accentuate those walls, you add some striking colour to your choice of texture. This focal wall in the modern apartment above really knows how to stand out and take control of the room’s style, and even more so when the wall sconces create an interesting play between light and shadow.
For a textured and royal effect, a padded wall is the answer, especially if you want that lavish look for the bedroom. The opulent look is further enhanced by the gentle lighting, as well as the elegant tones and décor pieces.
