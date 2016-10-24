12 ways to add texture to your walls

We all know the magical powers of colour. One tone can make you feel cool and relaxed, while another can trick you into thinking that it’s a bit warmer than it actually might be.

Well, putting colours a bit on the backburner for now, today we wish to focus on the power of texture, and how it can transform a room’s vibe. Something as simple as switching from plain walls to timber panels can severely alter a room’s look, and how you feel when you’re in it. And then we haven’t even begun talking about how different materials (brick, wood, etc.) affect a room’s style…

Sound interesting? Take a look at these 12 examples of textured walls, ready to feed your design inspiration…