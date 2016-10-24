Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to add texture to your walls

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
We all know the magical powers of colour. One tone can make you feel cool and relaxed, while another can trick you into thinking that it’s a bit warmer than it actually might be. 

Well, putting colours a bit on the backburner for now, today we wish to focus on the power of texture, and how it can transform a room’s vibe. Something as simple as switching from plain walls to timber panels can severely alter a room’s look, and how you feel when you’re in it. And then we haven’t even begun talking about how different materials (brick, wood, etc.) affect a room’s style…

Sound interesting? Take a look at these 12 examples of textured walls, ready to feed your design inspiration…

1. The power of raw brick

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
Few elements bring as much pizzazz as an exposed brick wall. Because the bricks are irregular and each one has its own look and shade, it adds a striking vision to a space, and is definitely not something to consider if you want your room to have a clean and quiet look.

On the other hand, if a chic and urban look is what you’re after, then brick is the answer!

2. Warm wood

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Media room
We have a special place in our hearts for wood, as it goes perfect with any décor. Its versatility is so easy to adapt to any space and style, allowing you to transform your room from modern to rustic, and from classical to country, for example. 

Whether you opt for panelled, polished, or raw, wood can definitely complement your chosen style with perfection.

3. Tiles with texture

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
There’s an entire world to discover when it comes to tiles. This space above made use of tiles with a textured effect, made up of different materials such as metallic which gives off a certain brightness, contrasting beautifully with the darker tones that are more neutral. 

And see how the texture levels rise when these surfaces are paired with some lush plants.

4. Plants

MUROS VERDES , GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. Classic style houses Synthetic Green
Yes, plants. Thanks to vertical gardens, you can now rely on plants and flowers to adorn your walls if you want a fresh and lush space. Don’t forget that besides beauty, having green walls provides a host of other benefits, like clean air and insulation.

5. Natural stone

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
Want a cosy space with lots of character? Then we recommend natural stone for your walls. See this charming living room above, which looks like it belongs in a cosy mountain cabin somewhere.

6. Faux stone

homify Walls Red
If you’re a bit restricted by your budget, artificial stone can still provide you with some colour and texture for the walls, either through paint or wallpaper.

7. Some contemporary character

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
Want to get in on the latest trend? Then 3D wall panels are what you need. In addition to their aesthetic value, these wall panels also add so much detail and character to a space, especially when lighting comes into play to bring out that texture on your walls.

8. Prettify with PVC

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
The beauty of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is that it is so versatile; it can fit in just about anywhere. It is also quite resistant to moisture, very easy to maintain, and provides you with a world of designs to consider for your walls.

9. Embossed tiles

Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Walls
We don’t blame you for wanting to touch and stroke those embossed tile surfaces over and over again, as there is something calming about feeling that texture (sort of like bubble wrap). Plus it’s easy to clean and maintain whilst also being quite durable, so how can you say “no”?

10. Gypsum boards

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dining room
‘Multi-functional’ comes to mind when thinking of gypsum boards, as they can be used to separate environments while also adding a great deal of visual beauty to a space. And with so many designs to choose from, how can you ever be satisfied with just one in your home?

11. Adding colour to texture

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
Now if you really want to accentuate those walls, you add some striking colour to your choice of texture. This focal wall in the modern apartment above really knows how to stand out and take control of the room’s style, and even more so when the wall sconces create an interesting play between light and shadow. 

From lighting designers to moving companies, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

12. Padded walls

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
For a textured and royal effect, a padded wall is the answer, especially if you want that lavish look for the bedroom. The opulent look is further enhanced by the gentle lighting, as well as the elegant tones and décor pieces. 

We know the secrets to Designing a seductively romantic bedroom – have a look…

30 ideas to create a fabulous entrance for your home
Which ideas for walls are your favourite?

