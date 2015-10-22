​10 tips to make your tiny kitchen sizzle

Not all of us are lucky enough to own a kitchen with adequate space for a six-burner stove, large double sink, double-door fridge and a cappuccino and snow-cone maker (or whatever grabs your fancy). However, that being said, a small and narrow kitchen is no excuse to sacrifice function or style.

Friends and family always seem to gather in the kitchen so what could be more perfect than socialising while you’re cooking? But in order to do that, you need a kitchen you can be proud of – not one you’ll avoid in shame.

Today, we will be looking at 10 simple tips to help you emphasise your limited space and make your tiny kitchen sizzle with style! From islands and glass cabinets, to paint colours and countertops, let’s examine some clever tricks…