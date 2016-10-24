10 pictures of modern bathrooms you'll want to copy

Do you feel that your bathroom is a bit… what’s the word… “old-fashioned”? Do you think that it can do with some style and substance that will make you and your guests go “oh wow”? Then you’re in luck, for we have 10 amazing bathrooms that you are free to look at and copy to your heart’s content.
Even if you have been putting off that bathroom-renovating task because you feel that it will be too much, have a go at this article, for the inspiration it is bound to provide will definitely put you in the mood for some beauty and interior design.
Besides, you don’t have to redo your entire bathroom to look like one of these. A tile touch-up here, some new colour there, and the end result can be just as stylish as any of these 10 beauties…
We just love this vision in white: dazzling white appliances and walls contrasting with the warm wooden floor. This is a fantastic way to keep things simple and bright without having it look too clinical.
Pastels put a soft spin on any space, and these patterned tiles are pure perfection for this modern bathroom, as they add so much charm and detail without overthrowing the space.
On the other hand, dark materials are just so perfect for adding some delightful drama, as this dark wood once again proves. And when paired with marvellous motifs, like those rich mosaic tiles, the end result is just so striking.
Want to opt for a Zen-like bathroom? Then we recommend concrete – and lots of it! See how fabulous it goes with the warm timber surfaces in here. And we just love that oversized wall art for a bit of eye-catching pizzazz.
Who said the modern bathroom has to be neutral? Bringing in some jovial tones really taps into a contemporary vibe, regardless of whether it adorns the furniture or the floor – or both!
With only the bare necessities in here, this bathroom reminds us how beautiful the minimalist style is. Perfect for when you want your bathing experience to be a clean and quiet experience.
Just look at this easy-to-copy style: choosing to make a central figure, like the shower, a focal point by adorning it with that delectable wood. And it can work in tiny spaces too!
Bright colours aren’t for everyone, but some charming pattern can’t be ignored. Bring in geometric tiles to create some detail on your walls, and don’t be scared that they’ll clash – that’s part of the style!
The fact that there’s no shower screen here helps to keep the room open and visually spacious. The simple décor helps too, and the tiles and sky-blue tone keep it worlds away from being labelled ‘dull’.
Showing off contrasting shapes in a bathroom can really work, as proved by our last bathroom. Note, however, that it’s not overdone, and still manages to look modern and stylish via the clean colours.
