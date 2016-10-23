A house you'd love to call home (with a kitchen you'll die for)

We’re off to Moreno, Argentina, where we are checking into a beautiful and ultra luxurious home. Yes, today we are living the high life, as opulent designs and sophisticated spaces are what’s on the agenda here on homify 360° today.

Mimicking a Hollywood hills mansion, this home defines modern architecture with its clean lines, contemporary furnishings, and sleek décor pieces. But it’s not all about the interiors, for this beauty features a back yard that will definitely leave you a tad green with envy. We’re talking wide windows, spacious balconies, and perhaps just a gorgeous spot perfect for cooling off.

Oh, and did we mention it comes with an expertly maintained garden and lawn as well?

On to luxury!