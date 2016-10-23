A house you'd love to call home (with a kitchen you'll die for)

We’re off to Moreno, Argentina, where we are checking into a beautiful and ultra luxurious home. Yes, today we are living the high life, as opulent designs and sophisticated spaces are what’s on the agenda here on homify 360° today.
Mimicking a Hollywood hills mansion, this home defines modern architecture with its clean lines, contemporary furnishings, and sleek décor pieces. But it’s not all about the interiors, for this beauty features a back yard that will definitely leave you a tad green with envy. We’re talking wide windows, spacious balconies, and perhaps just a gorgeous spot perfect for cooling off.
Oh, and did we mention it comes with an expertly maintained garden and lawn as well?
On to luxury!
Flaunting a look that is quite elegant and royal, the house’s modern façade looks picture perfect, especially when combined with the pristinely maintained garden patches. The generous-sized windows face the sun, so we know those interiors are bound to be drenched in charming sunlight.
Let’s continue our tour immediately!
It is clear that the majestic swimming pool in the back is not only for entertainment purposes – it is part of the décor too. How else with those floor tiles conjuring up images of sea-bound creatures?
A spacious balcony faces the pool and creates superb shade for the terrace below, where an exterior dining set is located. Well, we definitely know where our next pool party / al fresco dinner gathering is going to be!
This lavish home presents not one, but two dining areas. The first and grander one features an elegant glass top balanced on a unique monochrome base. Elegant chairs in black and white surround this stylish dining area, which is further enhanced by a beaded chandelier sparkling above.
The second and more informal dining area is a much smaller table, reserved for quick breakfasts and snacks with the family. When it comes to the kitchen, pearl white and marble flooring takes centre stage, giving the room a very opulent look.
Crisp-white and stone grey cabinetry fills up the space neatly, intermingling beautifully with steel appliances.
We just couldn’t resist a second look at that fabulous back yard, which is the ideal setting for a day of relaxation and serenity – or raucous laughter with the gang, whichever you prefer.
In addition to the aforementioned pool and terrace with dining area, the back yard also features a spacious lawn, which is the perfect spot for picnics and luncheons with the friends and family over weekends.
What did we tell you? An elegant lifestyle with equally glamorous spaces to match!
