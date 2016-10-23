While the home that we are going to explore today is based in Cornwall, it is the perfect house for South Africans to explore because it is on the beach.

In fact as we admire this home from the outside in, we will see how design professionals Perfect Stays have created the ultimate modern beach home that capitalises on a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces.

For many of us, our homes are near beautiful South African landscapes and views. This project is the perfect example of how we can use architecture to make the most of these views, using the surrounds as a natural focal point.

We will also get a sense of how bright colours, bold designs and intricate patterns can result in the most stylish and sophisticated home.

Let's take a look!