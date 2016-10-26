Your browser is out-of-date.

20 beautiful gardens to make your entrance look better

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Modern houses
If you’ve ever considered making the exterior of your home and elegant and comfortable experience, then a gorgeous garden filled with blooms and greenery is the answer to your problems. The entrance to a home needs to be inviting, welcoming and friendly and in this Ideabook, we look at 20 wonderful garden ideas that will decorate the entrance to your home in bliss and beauty. Just because you live in the city, doesn’t mean you should neglect what makes the suburbs so attractive and special. Now is the time to make a decision to get your home looking a lot more gracious and here’s how!

1. The lack of extra parking won't kill you

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

2. The garden path around the house to the rear

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose to enter your home through the rear entrance and be welcomed by a beautiful garden and gorgeous greenery… you may never want to step inside the home, until you have to. Recreate this look in your home by contacting a landscaper.

3. Some simple yet flirtatious greenery will make the world of difference.

ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

ECO TOWN HOUSE

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

4. Front garden elements

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Garden Plants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

The front garden of this home has a welcoming effect made possible by the combination of vegetation and stone paths. This entrance has a relaxing effect which is enhanced by the water feature and floral scent of the flowers.

5. A simple side garden with some purple leaves

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Design and plan your garden

Residência Santa Monica Jardins VL, ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES Modern houses
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES

ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA &amp; INTERIORES
ANGELA MEZA ARQUITETURA & INTERIORES

It is important to take your architecture into consideration when creating a garden for your gorgeous home entrance. Consider this tropical elements such as palm trees to accentuate and enhance the effect of this front entrance.

7. A narrow garden between the wall and pavement is a great choice too.

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura ECNarquitectura Modern Garden
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

8. Clean and uncluttered

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern houses Metal Brown
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

A modern garden such as this is clean, spacious and uncluttered, allowing the architecture of the home to be the main feature of the entrance, while not disrupting the size of the garden too.

9. Layer colour, flowers and greenery for a detailed effect

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

10. Cobblestone your entrance

Residência Premiê, MarchettiBonetti+ MarchettiBonetti+ Houses
MarchettiBonetti+

MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+

If you prefer a rustic looking home entrance, then cobblestones are a great choice, and by allowing grass to grow between the stones, the effect is so classic and comfy. Complete the entrance with a small and welcoming garden along the driveway.

11. Planters along the steps

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern Garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

12. No curb garden

CASA GUAZUMA, Yucatan Green Design Yucatan Green Design Minimalist house
Yucatan Green Design

Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design
Yucatan Green Design

The trees and plants of this garden are symmetrical to the entrance of the home, and have been planted to seem as though they grow directly from the earth in line with the street.

13. Large and shiny stones

JARDINS E FONTES, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern Garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

14. Integrated with existing vegetation

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

This large tree has been integrated into the architecture of the home, creating a beautiful element that is charming and attractive too. Old trees add a sense of value to enhance an harmonious environment of a home. The lighting choice of this entrance also ensures that is a comfortable and aesthetically appealing space regardless of the time of day.

15. The welcoming aromatic effect of lavender

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Mediterranean style garden
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

16. Small yet vibrant and colourful

CASA AA-14, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano Modern Garden
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

17. The oasis effect with some bushes and palms

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

18. Curved lined garden to complement the house architecture

Reforma Casa Ipiranga, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

19. Add some rough stones and delicate flowers

G.M KONUTU PEYZAJ PROJELENDİRME, konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti. Modern Garden
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.
konseptDE Peyzaj Fidancılık Tic. Ltd. Şti.

20. Keep it simple with grass and bushes

Casa RM53, Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Cecyn Arquitetura + Design Modern Garden
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design
Cecyn Arquitetura + Design

Well, that's the end of this Ideabook, but now that we've sorted out the front entrance to you home, maybe it's time to work on that backyard too? These are: 16 amazing braais you'll wish were yours this summer.

7 ideas to expand your house with a small budget
Do you have a favourite home entrance choice?

