A dream home perfect for a South African family

The charming, rustic home that we visit today is filled with simple elements and classic colours of a bygone era. The house has an attractive and comfortable colonial inspired appearance, while the natural materials makes the space even more authentic, traditional and elegant. But, wait until you see the unbelievable kitchen! The architects of this amazing home have ensured that the interior living area and outdoor environment are welcoming, cosy and undeniably chic. So, let’s explore it for ourselves.
The porch area of this home is comfortable and filled with rustic décor. Look at the intricate detail incorporate into the space, from the wooden chairs, to the elegant wooden table and even the painted lattice bricks. The colour combination of ochre, guava, white and natural wood creates a fantastic style that is just comfortable, old fashioned and cosy. Next up… the kitchen.
This kitchen is spacious and has some modern elements too. But the main attraction has to be the pizza oven that adds a whole new level of cooking to the kitchen. The countertops and cabinets allows for more than enough storage in this rustic-inspired kitchen, while the table means family style meals will be the order of the day. Although this kitchen may have some modern accents. The overall attractive effect has to be its use of classic décor and colour.
The backyard area of this sensational home sees a comfortable zone to relax, unwind and enjoy the simplicity of the outdoors. The large woven chair and wooden flooring adds to the décor, while the blue pot plants and greenery are a colourful addition to this terracotta colour outdoor area. It will definitely make for a great space to catch a nap while working on that tan.
As we leave this beautiful home, we glance over to the area between the house and the perimeter wall, where a great deal of effort has gone into making it a lot more attractive and elegant. The wooden trail is inviting to visitors, while the white pebbles add a stylish effect, and when considering the vertical garden and pot plants which add some greenery to the wall, you cannot help but realise that the landscaping which has gone into making this area attractive, also makes it a masterpiece.