A dream home perfect for a South African family

As we leave this beautiful home, we glance over to the area between the house and the perimeter wall, where a great deal of effort has gone into making it a lot more attractive and elegant. The wooden trail is inviting to visitors, while the white pebbles add a stylish effect, and when considering the vertical garden and pot plants which add some greenery to the wall, you cannot help but realise that the landscaping which has gone into making this area attractive, also makes it a masterpiece.