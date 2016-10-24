7 stunning terrace enclosure ideas

If you’ve ever had breakfast outside in the great outdoors, then you’ll know what it’s like to enjoy the sensational fresh air and cool breeze, or take in the sights and sounds of a sunny morning. A terrace makes the perfect addition to a home for this purpose. It allows the occupants of the house to experience and enjoy the outdoor environment in all its splendour, while also being close to the interior of the home. The terrace makes a fantastic addition to any home, and the 7 beautiful terrace ideas included in this Ideabook, will ensure that there is an option for everyone, and because it is enclosed, the terraces can be enjoyed regardless of the weather.
This popular terrace design is hidden behind sleek glass doors that open to the exterior of the home. It’s a perfect option for a modern home, and allows for outdoor entertainment and socialisation in the comfort of your backyard.
This terrace is awesome for a classic styled home, interior designers opt for this rustic inspired design with glazed aluminium doors. The layout allows for fresh air and a cool breeze to be enjoyed undercover during the warm summer months, while also being sheltered from the harsh sunshine. Add some tables and chairs and you have a great outdoor dining area too.
The terrace area is great for an outdoor social zone, so add some stylish seating, translucent roof and enjoy the view of the stars, from the comfort of your secondary living area. Opt for some textured tables and chairs and your outdoor area will have a great relaxing look.
Go for a designer look to stop prying eyes from sneaking a peek inside your home. This may not be a classic choice, but it may just be the interesting futuristic look you’ve been considering to make the house attractive and unique.
This terrace décor is very different, yet definitely has a tropical and rustic atmosphere that is enhanced by the incorporation of bamboo, large windows and refreshing colour scheme. Think of the natural wood furniture and plants as décor that creates an oasis.
Just because you live in a high rise apartment, doesn’t mean that you cannot make your terrace a comfortable environment too. Consider incorporating the panoramic city views into your outdoor area and enjoy the abundance of natural light with some chic, modern seating to boot.
We've come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to have a final look at a gorgeous terrace option for a home with a terrific garden. This enclosed terrace creates the perfect extension of the interior, while enjoying the fresh air and comfort of the exterior. It's the perfect outdoor dining area for those al fresco evenings with loved ones.