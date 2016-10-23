An absolutely gorgeous family home

When it comes to renovating old buildings, you want a professional team on your side, seeing as it can be a real challenge to preserve some of the old structure’s essence while also slipping in a decent amount of contemporary style. This was the challenge faced by Parisian interior architects and decorators DMESURE when they were tasked with revamping an old property in Tuscany, Italy.

However, a difficult problem was turned into a creative challenge, and the end result was a spectacular Mediterranean-style house. Though it underwent a remodelling, this rustic family home kept a lot of its original aesthetic value that serve to up the charm factor in each and every room – as you are about to see for yourself…