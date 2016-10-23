Your browser is out-of-date.

An absolutely gorgeous family home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style house
When it comes to renovating old buildings, you want a professional team on your side, seeing as it can be a real challenge to preserve some of the old structure’s essence while also slipping in a decent amount of contemporary style. This was the challenge faced by Parisian interior architects and decorators DMESURE when they were tasked with revamping an old property in Tuscany, Italy. 

However, a difficult problem was turned into a creative challenge, and the end result was a spectacular Mediterranean-style house. Though it underwent a remodelling, this rustic family home kept a lot of its original aesthetic value that serve to up the charm factor in each and every room – as you are about to see for yourself…

An imposing façade

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style house
With its elegant size and surfaces carved from delicate stone, this Mediterranean house looks just picture perfect. And don’t forget about the charming landscape in the background, providing such a visual treat.

Thanks to the ingeniousness of the professionals used for this task, the essence of the bygone era was kept beautifully intact while also mixed with some new and modern taste. This can be seen in the exterior dining set on the bottom right – a rustic table and chairs charmingly combined with bright cushions and seating of a more contemporary flavour. 

Architects, gardeners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

Old meets new

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style house
The look of this spectacular structure is typical of the architectural style found in this region in Italy. But to set this particular one apart from its neighbouring houses, a strong sense of modern beauty was added, as can be seen with that lavish swimming pool and stylish loungers located a hop and a skip away from the main house.

From rustic to sophistication

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Living room
Moving inside, the combination between old and new becomes that much more apparent. This living room beautifully merges contemporary culture with old-school style – kudos to the design team for the delicate touches! 

While a minimalist staircase leads to the next level, sleek glass and rustic stone serve to adorn the wall surfaces and décor pieces.

Ready for dining in style

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Kitchen
In the kitchen, we truly see how the style of yesteryear combines with the modern beauty of today. Everything about this kitchen-cum-dining space is just so magical that we can’t picture this space any other way. The fantastic combination of metal and stone gives this kitchen a cutting-edge look that is truly exceptional: look at those pot-shaped pendant lights and metallic kitchenware contrasting with the warm and earthy neutrals of old stone and tile. 

And we just love, love, LOVE that splendid stone arch.

Style and comfort combined

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
The bedroom does double duty, serving up an informal little home office space too. The simple and sober architecture in here meets its match via the sleek décor and furniture pieces, as well as the stylish colour combinations. Don’t you just love those rustic wooden ceiling beams?

The interior designers worked with a plan here: to bring out the grand proportions of the entire space. That is why the bed is positioned in the middle of the room, allowing maximum possible ease of movement, as well as a spacious area for the office section.

Cuteness overload

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Nursery/kid’s room
We close off our tour with a look at the kids’ room, where the exquisite roof framing and exposed ceiling beams continue to flaunt their old-school heritage with style. 

Charming bunk beds in light timber provide plenty of storage areas for clothing and toys, freeing up the maximum amount of floor space for playing.  

Truly a remarkable makeover that manages to capture the heart of an old structure and combine it with a dash of modern beauty. One of our ultimate favourites here on homify! 

Speaking of the young ones, we bring you these Awesome bedroom ideas for the kids – enjoy!

Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think about this renovated stone house.

