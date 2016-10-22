​7 quick and easy ways to improve the style of your kitchen

Nobody wants to feel embarrassed about their homes, particularly a space that is open to friends and family, like the kitchen. Considering it is called ‘the heart of the home’, you want your kitchen to be as comfortable and welcoming as possible – which, of course, means it needs to flaunt a certain amount of style.

However, since an entire kitchen overhaul is not within most people’s budgets, it’s up to you (or us) to find smaller, more creative ways that are within a more acceptable price range to help you zhoosh up your kitchen space and avoid a dull and outdated culinary spot.

So, to save you some embarrassment, find herewith seven easy-to-follow tips that will help you create your own designer kitchen.