​7 quick and easy ways to improve the style of your kitchen

Nobody wants to feel embarrassed about their homes, particularly a space that is open to friends and family, like the kitchen. Considering it is called ‘the heart of the home’, you want your kitchen to be as comfortable and welcoming as possible – which, of course, means it needs to flaunt a certain amount of style.
However, since an entire kitchen overhaul is not within most people’s budgets, it’s up to you (or us) to find smaller, more creative ways that are within a more acceptable price range to help you zhoosh up your kitchen space and avoid a dull and outdated culinary spot.
So, to save you some embarrassment, find herewith seven easy-to-follow tips that will help you create your own designer kitchen.
Most kitchens have a blank, unused wall that doesn’t do much. And if you’re not going to be using it for storage, then a few wall-mounted planters might just help you freshen up that space.
Think fresh greens, colourful flowers, striking pots in beautiful colours – it will really add some beauty to the room.
On the other hand, most kitchens could always do with some more storage compartments. So why not add both style and function by installing some designer shelves?
It could be designs that blend in with your kitchen’s look, or something completely different that contrasts beautifully with the existing colours and style.
Pendant lights took the modern interior world by storm; not only do they add functionality, they also contribute greatly in terms of aesthetic value.
Just see the elegance these modern pendants add to the kitchen above.
Tiling up all the kitchen walls could be very expensive; however, adding a few tiles in select areas that get a lot of attention, like above the stove, is definitely more budget friendly.
What will it be for your kitchen? Mosaics? Oversized tiles in bright colours?
Why not bring in some furniture that will help out with both food prepping and storing, like a kitchen cart that doubles up as a kitchen island (and can conveniently be rolled out of the way when needed)? Or a dining table that can store your crockery and utensils?
Please just ensure that your new pieces match with the rest of the kitchen’s décor.
Ah, the beauty of stickers is not limited to just toddlers anymore! Design decals can be used in just about any interior space these days, including your kitchen walls, cabinetry, and backsplash.
What a fun and easy way to add some colour and pattern to a space!
A bucket of paint and some new décor/furniture items never hurt anyone, and can drastically style up your kitchen’s dull look. A bright new focal wall; some new bar stools in front of the peninsula; a new set of wine glasses on your floating shelves… these can all upgrade your kitchen’s style level considerably.
