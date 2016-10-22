5 modern houses with floor plans that will inspire you to design yours

Today's homify project is going to take you through five houses as well as their architectural plans. As we review them, they will inspire you when it comes to choosing the architecture for your own home. You'll also be able to very clearly find a house that matches your needs, based on some designs by some of the top professionals from around the world.
The support of an architect is essential for the implementation and coordination of a project, ensuring that everything from the design stages to the construction phase to the decor is well-organised and that you get the best end results. The architect will be the one who answers for everything, giving you a point of contact.
So get inspired and learn from these great ideas for your own home!
The rear section of the house features lots of glass, which allows the home to spill out onto the garden. The house has a stylish facade that extends from the ground floor to the first floor while the sliding door extends from the floor to the ceiling.
Don't you love the beautiful balconies on the upper floor, which allows the inhabitants to still access the outdoor spaces?
The home features three bedrooms with a dressing room and a bathroom as well as an intimate family room that is built on the top floor.
This house is contemporary and fabulous as well as completely fascinating.
Designed for a family in Hermosillo, Sonora by Imativa Architects, this design is contemporary without losing the essence of traditional Mexican architecture. The materials, colours and textures bring in that traditional Mexican style, including the wood, stone and tiles.
The result is a perfect fusion of light, space, comfort and good taste. This is a family home that is contemporary and fabulous.
The architectural plan shows us how the structure is a corner house, slotted into the landscape.
With straight volumes, this two-storey house is planned for a corner of a property. It is majestic and voluminous, with a modern and contemporary design that certainly does not got unnoticed on the block or in the neighbourhood.
The interior features double height throughout the open plan design. The expansiveness of the space is quite impressive!
Crossing the entrance hall, we come across a large room that is very welcoming. The large window also allows natural light to flow into the interior space, creating a very light and bright modern house. The double height in this space is spectacular.
In the architectural design, we can see how the ground floor features a garage, an entrance, a living room, an office, a bathroom and a kitchen as well as a terrace with a barbecue.
The upstairs has three bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. This is a compact home but it features a very functional design.
Don't you love how clearly we can see everything in this architectural plan?
The front facade of this house contrasts beautifully with the gorgeous garden.
When you build your house on your property, you need to be aware of the the specifications of the space. You'll need to think about the size, shape, location and other conditions.
This is why it's so important to have an architect work with you, who can help you to study the land and create the most beautiful home that is right for the lay of the land.
In this design, we can see that the home not only suits the needs of the family, but the building itself responds to the characteristics of the location.
In this house, we can get a glimpse of the 575 square metre interior design. It's simply gorgeous!
In this architectural plan, we can see how the ground floor features a very sophisticated and elegant interior design. Don't you love the tree in the centre of the design and the swimming pool?
On this floor, we come across the bedrooms of the house.
This is a simple home that is sensational!
Very simple volumes make up this house, which is white with clean lines and a beautiful interior. The straight lines and the different textures create a very refreshing look and feel.
Can you believe the tropical look and feel that the designers have achieved here?
A one-storey house with a terrace and a pool is what we see in this architectural plan, as well as the open plan design of the home.
A simple modern storey-house is what we find here, where the designers have used raw materials including wood and stone for the facade and the front garden.
In this architectural design, we can see how the designers have added a double garage to the home. It also features a gorgeous entrance, a living room, a separate dining room that is integrated into the kitchen, the service area and a beautiful terrace.
On the second floor, we can see that the designers have made space for three bedrooms and two bathrooms, which complete the distribution of the house.
