5 modern houses with floor plans that will inspire you to design yours

Today's homify project is going to take you through five houses as well as their architectural plans. As we review them, they will inspire you when it comes to choosing the architecture for your own home. You'll also be able to very clearly find a house that matches your needs, based on some designs by some of the top professionals from around the world.

The support of an architect is essential for the implementation and coordination of a project, ensuring that everything from the design stages to the construction phase to the decor is well-organised and that you get the best end results. The architect will be the one who answers for everything, giving you a point of contact.

So get inspired and learn from these great ideas for your own home!