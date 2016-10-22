The simple home this couple created for their family (you'll love the fireplace!)

Today, we are going to visit Tokyo in Japan, where architect professionals Atelier137 Architectural Design Office have created a grand home of simple proportions.
You may ask yourself what how it is possible to have a grand home of simple proportions, but today you will see exactly what we mean. As we explore this home inch by inch, we will discover how clean lines, a minimalist look and feel and a functional design can result in the most breathtaking home.
Steve Jobs once said,
That's been one of my mantras—focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.
Today we will find out exactly what he means!
From the front of the home, we can see how simple the home is. It spreads along the floor, forming a narrow, rectangle shape with a flat roof. The clean lines and simple structure create a very neat and tidy exterior look and feel.
In this image, we can also see how the designers have opted for a Scandinavian design. A Scandinavian design is defined by simplicity, minimalism and functionality—a style that emerged in the 1950s.
The wooden cladding creates a very warm facade, while the windows and doors interspersed throughout creates a wonderful transition between the interior and exterior spaces, without compromising on the privacy of the home.
Can you even believe that this is the same house?
If we head around to the back of the house, we can see how the designers have worked with the drop of the land, creating a three-storey home that fits snugly into the mould of the landscape. You would never suspect this from the front of the house!
There is no wooden cladding on this side of the home, but we can see that the designers have stuck to raw materials, creating a very earthy look and feel. The smattering of plants and trees throughout the facade enhances the natural design.
We can also see how the interior of the home spills out onto balcony spaces on every floor, creating spaces where the family can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
If we head inside the home, we can see how that transition between the interior and exterior spaces translates beautifully into the home. There is an abundance of natural light flowing into the home, creating a very spacious, light and bright interior design.
We can also see how the designers have opted for wooden floors and white walls, employing that neutral colour palette, which enhances the natural light. The wooden table with the decor items on it is very simple but very sophisticated and elegant. The table also features a wonderful storage space inside it, creating a functional element out of a decor piece.
Tip: Add blinds or curtains to the windows, which can give the house some privacy or shade if need be.
In the open plan living space, we can see how the neutral colour palette remains throughout, creating a warm and earthy look and feel. The interior space is like a cocoon, enveloping you in its peace and tranquility.
The open plan design also makes the living area that look that much bigger and more spacious, which is further enhanced by the large glass windows and doors.
In this image, we can also see how the wooden ceiling beams contribute to a slightly rustic touch in the interior design. This is a wonderful design tip!
The living room features a very gorgeous and sleek set of leather sofas as well as a stylish glass coffee table.
The leather sofas bring a lovely, smooth and chocolate tone to the room, which works in harmony with the wooden floors and the wooden furniture that we see throughout the rest of the room.
A living room is meant to look trendy, but it's also meant to be cosy, comfortable and warm. The designers have managed to find the balance between these two concepts. This is a space that looks absolutely stunning, while still looking like an area where you can curl up with a good book.
The panoramic views are enhanced by the large glass windows and doors that surround the home, giving the living space a beautiful and natural focal point.
Every functional element in this house introduces style and class to the space, as we can see in this design.
The fireplace brings warmth to this space, giving the family something to gather around during the cooler, winter months. This is a great addition to any living space, bringing a very homely feel to a room. Don't you love the old-school design of this one?
The floating staircase is the hero of the home, however. It truly shows how function and style can collide, creating a breathtaking design.
