The simple home this couple created for their family (you'll love the fireplace!)

Today, we are going to visit Tokyo in Japan, where architect professionals Atelier137 Architectural Design Office have created a grand home of simple proportions.

You may ask yourself what how it is possible to have a grand home of simple proportions, but today you will see exactly what we mean. As we explore this home inch by inch, we will discover how clean lines, a minimalist look and feel and a functional design can result in the most breathtaking home.

Steve Jobs once said, That's been one of my mantras—focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.

Today we will find out exactly what he means!