7 ways to bring happiness to the home!

Your home is your very own kingdom. It's where you return after a long day at work and is a comforting, safe, calm and cosy space where you can spend time with your family and friends or just have some quiet time.
The thing is, you don't want to feel like you are surrounded by chaos at home. Your interior and exterior living space should radiate the calm and relaxation that you need.
This is why today at homify, we have put together an article with 7 distinctive ideas that will allow you to make your home the kingdom of calm.
Let's take a look!
Nothing gives you more moments of calm than having nature all around you. Plants, flowers and trees can breathe new life into an interior space, calm the nerves and fill your home with oxygen.
As we can see in this house, the plants in the living room add a touch of calm and relaxation to the space.
After a hard day's work, you really need a bit of time to practice your favourite hobbies. Devote a special corner inside your home to your favourite activities, whether it be writing, doing crafts or painting.
Make this space quiet with some distinctive decor, which will motivate you to want to spend even more time here among some of your favourite things.
If you're a lover of reading, create a little nook that is dedicated purely to reading in your home.
All that you need is a comfortable sofa, some adequate lighting and a place to put your cup of tea, not to mention a good book. Then you are on your way to a journey of happiness!
In this design by professionals Paula Herrero, we can see how simplicity and style makes for a very cosy space.
The right lighting and furnishings can add very soulful touches to a home, introducing happiness, calm and relaxation. They also add a bit of luxury to a room.
Remember that you want your lighting to be soft, providing your home with romance and mood, rather than a bright spotlight effect.
A very modern and sophisticated way to achieve calm and relaxation in the house is to separate yourself from the noise outside the home such as the cars in the street. If you can create a buffer between your home and these outside noises, you will feel much more calm and relaxed in this space.
Use carpets or rugs to achieve this or place a gorgeous vertical garden on the wall, which can block out the sounds. Glazing on the windows is another option.
Have a look at these tips for planting and creating a vertical garden.
A messy home is full of chaos, which makes for a very chaotic and muddled mind.
In order to feel calm and serene, you need to have a home that is neat and tidy!
When in doubt about how to achieve some rest and relaxation in your home, opt for music. Music can change moods in just a few seconds!
Opt for musical instruments in the different rooms of your house, which will create a sense of calm just by looking at them! Or you can play music over the radio or television throughout the day.
