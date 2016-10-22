Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 ways to bring happiness to the home!

Leigh Leigh
Spirio - Das hochauflösende Selbstspielsystem, Steinway & Sons Steinway & Sons Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration Wood
Loading admin actions …

Your home is your very own kingdom. It's where you return after a long day at work and is a comforting, safe, calm and cosy space where you can spend time with your family and friends or just have some quiet time.

The thing is, you don't want to feel like you are surrounded by chaos at home. Your interior and exterior living space should radiate the calm and relaxation that you need.

This is why today at homify, we have put together an article with 7 distinctive ideas that will allow you to make your home the kingdom of calm.

Let's take a look!

1. Nature and tranquility

Text, 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects 松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects Living room
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects
松島潤平建築設計事務所 / JP architects

Nothing gives you more moments of calm than having nature all around you. Plants, flowers and trees can breathe new life into an interior space, calm the nerves and fill your home with oxygen.

As we can see in this house, the plants in the living room add a touch of calm and relaxation to the space.

2. Corner for hobbies

DOMO Pelletofen, RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories Stone White
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH
RIKA Innovative Ofentechnik GmbH

After a hard day's work, you really need a bit of time to practice your favourite hobbies. Devote a special corner inside your home to your favourite activities, whether it be writing, doing crafts or painting. 

Make this space quiet with some distinctive decor, which will motivate you to want to spend even more time here among some of your favourite things.

3. A reading corner

Современная квартира для молодой пары, Katerina Butenko Katerina Butenko Patios
Katerina Butenko

Katerina Butenko
Katerina Butenko
Katerina Butenko

If you're a lover of reading, create a little nook that is dedicated purely to reading in your home.

All that you need is a comfortable sofa, some adequate lighting and a place to put your cup of tea, not to mention a good book. Then you are on your way to a journey of happiness!

4. Lighting and furnishings

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura, Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Paula Herrero | Arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

In this design by professionals Paula Herrero, we can see how simplicity and style makes for a very cosy space.

The right lighting and furnishings can add very soulful touches to a home, introducing happiness, calm and relaxation. They also add a bit of luxury to a room.

Remember that you want your lighting to be soft, providing your home with romance and mood, rather than a bright spotlight effect.

5. Sound insulation

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Freund GmbH

Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH

A very modern and sophisticated way to achieve calm and relaxation in the house is to separate yourself from the noise outside the home such as the cars in the street. If you can create a buffer between your home and these outside noises, you will feel much more calm and relaxed in this space.

Use carpets or rugs to achieve this or place a gorgeous vertical garden on the wall, which can block out the sounds. Glazing on the windows is another option.

Have a look at these tips for planting and creating a vertical garden.

6. Get rid of the mess

Domporte, Domporte Domporte Windows & doors Doors
Domporte

Domporte
Domporte
Domporte

A messy home is full of chaos, which makes for a very chaotic and muddled mind.

In order to feel calm and serene, you need to have a home that is neat and tidy!

7. Music is a must

Spirio - Das hochauflösende Selbstspielsystem, Steinway & Sons Steinway & Sons Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration Wood
Steinway &amp; Sons

Steinway & Sons
Steinway &amp; Sons
Steinway & Sons

When in doubt about how to achieve some rest and relaxation in your home, opt for music. Music can change moods in just a few seconds!

Opt for musical instruments in the different rooms of your house, which will create a sense of calm just by looking at them! Or you can play music over the radio or television throughout the day.

If you love decor and design, you love this ideabook: what decorating style suits your personality: you decide!

​A stylish prefab home perfect for a family
Did you find this ideabook interesting? Comment your thoughts below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks