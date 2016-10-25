12 spectacular and affordable ideas for the walls in your home

The walls of your home don’t have to be a boring. And a bout of colour might not have the desired effect to liven up the space again. An effective solution for the interior walls of your home, is to opt for a textured wall instead. This could be the attractive and modern effect needed to make your interior a gorgeous and welcoming space. There are so many textured wall options on the market, but we’ve asked some interior designers to recommend options that are sure to make your home aesthetically pleasing and interesting.