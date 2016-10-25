Your browser is out-of-date.

12 spectacular and affordable ideas for the walls in your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dining room
The walls of your home don’t have to be a boring. And a bout of colour might not have the desired effect to liven up the space again. An effective solution for the interior walls of your home, is to opt for a textured wall instead. This could be the attractive and modern effect needed to make your interior a gorgeous and welcoming space. There are so many textured wall options on the market, but we’ve asked some interior designers to recommend options that are sure to make your home aesthetically pleasing and interesting.

1. Exposed brick walls for an industrial look

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

The charm of brick walls lies with the irregularity of the look, and not only the texture of the brick. This material is available in a variety of shades to create a modern effect with an old factory persona.

2. Wooden elegance

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Media room
grupoarquitectura

Wood creates a warm and welcoming effect to a modern home and could be the sophisticated style feature you’ve been looking for to add splendour to any space. This material is versatile enough to be incorporated into any style, from the most modern and minimalist to country and rustic.

3. Combination of textures

CasaCor | 2012 | Arqtª Camila Rosa e Juliana Valias, Folha Paisagismo Folha Paisagismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Folha Paisagismo

This feature shows off an eclectic design that comprises of a mixture of elements to create a comfortable and welcoming interior. The combination of wood with metallic tiles adds a textured appeal that is enhanced by the addition of greenery.

4. Some vertical gardens

MUROS VERDES , GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V. Classic style houses Synthetic Green
GREEN MARKET DECO S.A. DE C.V.

Incorporating nature into your home through some vivacious vertical gardens, could just be the fresh take on texture that your walls need.

5. Modernism with natural stone

Portfolio, guido anacker photographie guido anacker photographie Living room
guido anacker photographie

A cosy interior is possible, while also adding a great deal of character to your interior. Natural stone walls are durable and dynamic, and could be the home feature you needed the most.

6. Artificial stone is a more affordable option

homify Walls Red
homify

If the natural stone wall option is out of your price range, then the artificial stone wall is a great alternative that can be adapted for any colour preference that you may have too.

7. Some 3D panels

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

If a contemporary home design is what you’re after, than 3D panels are an awesome and aesthetically appealing option for your home interior. These panels are available in a variety of colours and designs adding striking detail to any home.

8. PVC walls

Apartamento compacto, moderno e clean, Studio² Studio² Modern dining room Wood effect
Studio²

If there is one material that definitely has an infinite versatility in the home, then it’s PVC. This creates a dynamic and interesting textured effect to the walls of your dining room, while also be highly resistant to moisture and easy to maintain.

9. Ceramic factor

Willowa Aleja, NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI Walls
NA NO WO ARCHITEKCI

A ceramic wall makes a great textured option for a kitchen or bathroom, and embossed tiles such as these are absolutely luxurious too.

10. Home divider

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern dining room
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

If your home features an open planned living space, then you might want to separate your living area and kitchen, opting for these stylish gypsum boards as a separation adds an appealing effect within the home, and won’t cost you a great deal of money either.

11. Full colour

Paredes 3D, A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials A EXCLUSIVA - Sustainable Buildings Materials Walls & flooringWall tattoos Natural Fibre White
A EXCLUSIVA—Sustainable Buildings Materials

So you already have textured walls that stand out in your home, so how about going for a vibrant colour to accentuate your space, something that stands out just like your personality.

12. Padded walls

Departamento GC, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

We’ve come to the end of our Ideabook, but we need to end off by looking at this sensational bedroom. The padded wall doubles up as a décor feature and is also a lovely headboard for a spacious bedroom, adding that royal style feature in a modern home too. So we've looked at the textured wall idea for your home, now how about these: 13 modern wall decor ideas?

A simple house full of secrets
Have you incorporated texture to your walls?

